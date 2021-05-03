Living / Fun / Food & Drink / Weird News
Meanwhile at McDonald’s: UK Man Points Fake Gun at Employees and Demands Chicken Nuggets During Breakfast Hours, Didn’t Even Go For the Supersize

We’ve all been there before. You have a hankering for some fast food, but when you arrive, they’re not serving what you want. If you want a breakfast sandwich, they’re serving lunch. If you’re craving a juicy burger, they’re serving breakfast. But, if you’re anything like us, and you show up at the wrong time of day to get what you want, you just buy something else. You definitely don’t pull out a gun and demand someone make you chicken nuggets.

This exact scenario went down in England back in February. Like a real-life Hamburglar, a man named Rudi Batten was caught on CCTV robbing a McDonald’s. He pointed what appeared to be a gun (but was actually an unloaded airsoft gun) at employees and demanded cash. He took over $600 but didn’t get away with what he really wanted that day.

During the robbery, he asked employees for some of the chain’s iconic, crispy, delicious chicken McNuggets only to be told that it was breakfast, and they didn’t have any available. They did offer to make them (as anyone would do if someone was pointing a gun at them), but because he just robbed them, he was in a bit of a hurry.

He was identified using the footage later in the day and turned himself in. He pleaded guilty to robbery and was recently sentenced to six years in prison for his actions. All we have to say is that, if he was already going down for this, he definitely should have grabbed a McGriddle or three. He really dropped the ball on that one.

