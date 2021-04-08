15 Best Twitter Reactions to Hunter Biden Admitting He Smoked Parmesan Cheese

We’ve all been there. Scraping through the rug on hands and knees to find any drug crumbs we may have dropped during our 19-day crunch and munch bender. Ok, maybe not. But we can all agree it was a beautiful way to kick off the week when Hunter Biden proclaimed he’s “smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone you know.” A WTF moment that has become all too common in the year 2021.

The son of POTUS recently went on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the many misadventures of his life thus far. And while the parmesan-flavored revelation was just one of many salacious details served up on a silver platter (like how Jill Biden might be a furry or the reasons behind his sexual affair with his brother’s widow), it was certainly the tastiest.

Hunter Biden is no stranger to scandal, having battled an addiction to crack for years before cleaning up his act and joining the family business. Though that has brought plenty of drama of its own via attacks by former head cheese, Donald Trump, Hunter is hoping to offer transparency to Americans moving forward. His new memoir Beautiful Things seeks to unload all his dirty secrets over the course of 272 pages, though we prefer the highlights of his latest TV interview. In the words of the “smartest guy” Joe Biden knows:

“It didn’t matter: I smoked it. If it was crack, great. If it wasn’t, I’d take a hit, exhale, and exclaim, “Shit, that’s not it – that’s the f*%king cheese!”

Many are shocked that Biden, the son of a president, would use powdered parmesan instead of whole block – further proof that when it comes to the Biden family, Hunter is definitely the black sheep. You could even say, the cheese stands alone. Check out the best Twitter reactions to Biden’s smoked parm below. And remember, friends don’t let friends smoke cheese.

Cover Photo: Handout (Getty Images)

Hunter Biden just invited me to smoke parmesan cheese with him in the back of his dad's yellow corvette — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) April 6, 2021

At the cheese making plant Boss: Hunter, can you smoke the gouda? Hunter Biden: sure, but I prefer the parmesan. — Jerry Berndt, freedom lover (@berndt_jerry) April 6, 2021

Hunter Biden thinks he’s smoke more Parmesan cheese than me?!!?! — big baller pushbroom (@rebranded) April 5, 2021

new hunter biden who smokes parmesan cheese just dropped pic.twitter.com/PCA1kc3VR4 — yoplait enthusiast (@danascullyswife) April 5, 2021

Hunter Biden was smokin Parmesan Cheese? I had an uncle who used to smoke the paint shavings from the window sill. He ain’t special — SOMEBODY SON (@O_CBux) April 6, 2021

Once again, Big Parma is getting people hooked on their product.https://t.co/2iAHTgn7H8 — El Burro Caliente (@Senor_Weebles) April 6, 2021

If Hunter Biden smokes parmesan cheese in his crack pipe what the hell do you think he puts on his spaghetti? — 🌎 Shawn Taylor (@staylormusic) April 5, 2021

The last time I smoked parmesan I whipped up this Frito-crusted halibut club. The smokiness creates the perfect layer. pic.twitter.com/PcII7fdap4 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) April 6, 2021

say mane, don’t let this nigga relapse in wisconsin https://t.co/NqO3CFgQf7 … — Fidel Cashflow 🇨🇺 (@Eauxgee) April 7, 2021

I missed the cheese thing, what happened? — Tanner Forsyth 🇺🇸 (@W3ST_IS_B3ST) April 6, 2021

Conservatives deserve better scandals than this. https://t.co/zp9YYLY1WQ — nickteissler (@nickteissler) April 5, 2021

#WheresHunter #HunterBiden

Joe Biden "No joke" Hunter had to crawl on his hands and knees and dig Parmesan Cheese out of the carpet to smoke 🤣 Why do I doubt that? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gbm9Dthter — Joni Job (@jj_talking) April 6, 2021

Every other news site: Chauvin trial, covid stuff, important things Fox News: HUNTER BIDEN SMOKES PARMESAN CHEESE I can’t. — Your tea drunk uncle🦓♿️🏳️‍🌈🏴🚩 (@AgenderIroh) April 5, 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.