Meanwhile in Iceland: People Are Roasting Marshmallows Over Hot Lava, Jealous Americans Now Want Their Own Erupting Volcano

Photo: JEREMIE RICHARD (Getty Images)

Iceland is known as the land of fire and ice. Anyone who has visited there or watched Game of Thrones definitely understands the ice part of the equation. But the fire? Well, the country is well known for its hot springs (like the world-famous Blue Lagoon) and scalding hot geothermal vents randomly dotted around the country. But, that’s just hot water, right? You might not realize that an island with an average temperature during the summer months is 55 degrees is also home to 130 active volcanoes. Yes, you read that right, 130. And one just erupted and locals did the most Icelandic thing possible and roasted marshmallows on it.

While the North Atlantic country is home to a glut of volcanoes, they haven’t erupted in quite a while. In fact, the last volcanic eruption of the Reykjanes peninsula was more than 800 years ago. So, it’s kind of a big deal.

This means that thousands of people have traveled to the eruption near Mount Fagradalsfjall (a mountain located only 25 miles north of Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik). Most brought cameras to take photographs of the lava as it spewed out of the Mordor-like mountain, others took selfies to prove they were bold enough to venture this close to one of mother nature’s most violent acts. Others decided to roast marshmallows over the liquid hot lava.

But, they didn’t just roast marshmallows (maybe they even made s’mores). They took the 90-minute hike (from the closest road) to also roasted sausages and hot dogs. Because why not? They might have to wait another 800 years for something like this to happen again.

