Meanwhile in England: Weasel Riding Woodpecker’s Back Feels a Bit American, Only a Matter of Time Before Marvel Gets Involved

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a weasel riding atop a flying woodpecker? It happened in Hornchurch Country Park east London, where super furry animals are apparently real (not just comic book fantasies) and busy fighting crime inside the dark woodland empire with the help of their trusty sidekicks.

This incredible drama of forest life was exposed when amateur nature photographer Martin Le-May was taking an afternoon stroll with his wife and they heard a distressed squawking. He looked up and saw what could only be described as a “woodpecker with some kind of small mammal on its back.” What he didn’t see, was the evil Dr. Squirrel who’d just stolen a rod of plutonium from the nuclear research lab beneath the apple orchard.

Unfortunately, as Wonder Weasel gave chase upon his careening woodpecker, the flash of Le-May’s camera blinded the duo and they crashed to the ground (ka-boom!) allowing Dr. Squirrel to disappear into a nearby hollow.

For those who think weasels are just pesky little varment or bathtub playmates a la The Big Lebowski, think again.

According to wildlife expert Lucy Cooke, “Weasels are fearless…a female weasel weighs less than a Mars Bar but is as ferocious as a lion.”

From Mighty Mouse to Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Raccoon, small mammals have built a reputation for dauntless bravery in the face of evil. We think it’s time humans of earth acknowledged the heroism of kindly weasels and rebranded the small creature’s image from a weasely little troublemaker who simply bops monkeys on the head to a powerful lord of the skies who commands all manner of winged beasts. We expect Marvel will be calling soon.

Cover Photo: Martin Le-May

