Instagram Model Goes Viral For Flashing Her Ass All Over New York, God Bless America

If you’ve been to New York, you probably think you’ve seen it all. Take the Naked Cowboy, for example. He’s that dude who’s been roaming around Times Square in his underwear since 1998 and has become one of NYC’s top tourist attractions. But now he’s met his match, because an Instagram model has been parading around the Big Apple showing off her ample cheeks. Her butt cheeks, that is. And you don’t need to travel to the Empire State to get an eyeful.

Her name is Anastasia Fields and she goes by @Vegilates on Instagram. The 32-year-old Russian with an impressive badonkadonk has garnered a massive following – 1.4 million and counting – by strutting her stuff around New York – and, more specifically, by flashing her ass.

Her lusty backside has been center stage at NYC landmarks like The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She’s shown off her assets in Central Park.

She’s also posed with NYPD, who by some miracle did not break character.

If you’re lucky, you’ll happen to be *behind* her when crossing the street.

If you think her online fame is just good luck, think again. Fields knows exactly what she’s doing.

“The butt-flashing thing is just a strategy to attract a lot of followers,” she told the New York Post. “I know exactly what people want to see; I’m in the entertainment business.”

If Fields isn’t the epitome of the American (wet) Dream, we don’t know what is. She grew up poor in Siberia, got a bachelor’s degree in marketing, and came to the U.S. in 2013. While her Instagram brand used to be focused on her vegan diet and Pilates practice (hence the handle), she knew she had to pivot in order to support herself and her husband, who had fallen on hard times.

She thought, “‘I know exactly how to sell things. What can I sell, what’s my specialty?’” After having her breast implants removed because of a fear of cancer, she turned her attention to her derriere. “I decided to make my butt famous,” she told the Post.

And that she has. In only a year, her rear went from unremarkable to viral. She now makes a living sharing shots of her tooshie all over town (and on OnlyFans).

You better enjoy the exposure while you still can – eventually, she wants to partner with lifestyle brands (that will presumably require her to be fully clothed).

Here are a few more enticing posts from the well-endowed Ms. Fields. (Remember, boys: she’s spoken for.)

