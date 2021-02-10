Culture / Entertainment
Armie Hammer

Reality TV Star Brandi Glanville Offers Armie Hammer Her Ribs, Tweets ‘#letsbbq’

by Mandatory Editors

Amid rumors of cannibalistic fantasies, most women are taking a step back from Call Me by Your Name actor Armie Hammer. But not Brandi Glanville. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sticking her neck out, not only to flirt with the ostracized celeb on social media but to offer him a part of her body, too.

“Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage [heart emoji] how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq,” she recently tweeted.

The tweet references a statement made by Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich in a Page Six interview claiming that Hammer “said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.”

While some might say that Glanville is just feeding the man’s fantasies (ahem), Twitter users were not here for her unsavory come-on. Instead of barbecued, she got burned.

Of course Hammer (and his lawyer) have denied any truth to the rumors about his affinity for eating the fairer sex, but in light of the bad buzz, he was kicked to the curb by WME (his agency) and dropped out of Shotgun Wedding, a rom-com he was meant to star in alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Whether the rumors are true or not, Glanville throwing herself at Hammer is proof of a sad cliché: that women love bad boys, even alleged abusers.

Be careful what you wish for, Brandi, ‘cause you just might get it. Between your hunger for attention and Hammer’s appetite for danger, you two just might be the perfect pairing.

