The Odd Couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Are Dating (And Now We Kind of Miss Scott Disick)

The Kardashian women are some of the finest females nature ever made, but their choices in men leaves something to be desired. The latest sister to hook up with a dude who didn’t deserve her? Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest sister of the gorgeous clan is reportedly dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Fans fueled the romance rumors after Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 41, both posted poolside Instagram stories from the Palm Springs home of Kris Jenner (Kardashian’s mom) over the weekend.

“They’re in Palm Springs together. They’ve been dating for about a month or two,” a source told People. “They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic.”

When rumors about the pair swirled in the past, the heavily tattooed rocker said the petite reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur was “like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”

Both have children – she has a trio of tots with ex Scott Disick and he has a pair of teens with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – and live in Calabasas. He’s even appeared a few times on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

We know we’re supposed to be happy for the lovebirds, but…we just don’t see it. She’s flawless and he’s (fine, we’ll say it) ugly. She’s sexy and he’s dried up. She’s aging gracefully and he’s clinging to his faded youth. She’s sophisticated and he’s punk. Opposites attract, we guess, but there’s nothing attractive about this pairing. (And no, we don’t want to see a sex tape starring them – ever.)

Is it wrong that this odd couple just makes us long for Scott Disick to come back in the picture? Yeah, he was immature and egotistical and had substance abuse issues but at least the optics were better. Come on, Scott, go for the big romantic gesture and win back your baby mama. Kardashian fans deserve nothing less.

Cover Photos: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

