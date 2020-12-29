Fun / Weird News
Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber

by Mandatory Editors

In the age of information overload, it’s hard to stay up-to-date on current events. There are so many headlines being lobbed at us from every news site but so little time to actually read the articles associated with them. Sometimes, the pieces we do click on outlast our attention span. Hence, the emergence of the acronym “TL;DR” (too long; didn’t read).

But Facebook has a plan for lazy news consumers. The social media behemoth is creating a tool that would eliminate reading altogether, offering up summaries instead. It’s called, unoriginally, “TL;DR.” It will digest the article for you and spit it out in bullet points.

What’s more, the tool would use audio narration of articles as well as a vocal assistant, of whom you could ask questions about the article. (Because if it’s too complicated for you to understand, surely a bot can fill in the blanks.)

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was not enthused.

We get that people are busy, that we all have to pick and choose what we focus on when so many things are demanding our attention. But providing “news” so distilled it loses its context is like watching CNN on mute and just reading the headers. You’ll have a talking point, but you won’t know what you’re talking about.

The only way we would get on board with this TL;DR nonsense is if the so-called geniuses at Facebook developed yet another tool, one that detected if you were too lazy to read the article and therefore prevented you from posting an opinion about it.

