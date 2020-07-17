Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore

Not a day goes by that Kanye isn’t Kanye…but we miss the old Kanye. You know, the one who made music and didn’t try to insert himself into arenas where he didn’t belong? Remember when he took the mic from Taylor Swift and we all thought that was outrageous? Yeah, we were naïve and those were simpler times. Stealing a mic was just the tip of the iceberg. Now Ye’s on Mount Rushmore.

In case you live a Twitter-free existence, we’ll catch you up: early this morning, Kanye West tweeted an image of his face photoshopped on Mount Rushmore with the caption “2020.”

There are so many things wrong with this we don’t even know where to start. We could mention the fact that West isn’t a viable candidate for president, and we’re not even talking about his bipolar mood swings or political stances – we just mean he hasn’t filed the proper paperwork to appear on the ballot yet. We could also point out that the Black Hills are considered sacred by the Lakota people and any kind of monument there is a major “eff you” to Native folk. There’s also the fact that even wanting to be among the Mount Rushmore crowd (which includes presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt) is like giving a white male privilege a bromance slap on the back.

While we aren’t surprised Kanye went to this extreme (he is an egomaniacal attention whore, after all), we are continually disappointed at how ignorant he is. Then again, maybe carved into stone is what Yeezy deserves since he has time and again proven himself to be dumb as rocks.

Cover Photo: @kanyewest (Twitter)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

The people have spoken: The Funniest Tweets Reacting to Kanye West’s Run For President

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.