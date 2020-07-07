The Funniest Tweets Reacting to Kanye West’s Run For President

If this was any other year, this would seem weird. But with another new month in 2020 comes a new fresh batch of WTF. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Kanye West announced on Twitter that he would be throwing his hat in the ring to run for president. He hasn’t filed any of the proper paperwork, and the deadlines to be included on a ballot in many states have already passed, but that didn’t stop Twitter from bringing the jokes about this new face-palming Kanye moment. But could it get any worse than what we already have? Stranger things have happened. Here are the hot take tweets on a potential President Kanye West and First Lady Kim Kardashian West.

National anthem if Kanye West becomes president. #2020VISION pic.twitter.com/LdtviAj7kQ — Chris Harihar (@ChrisHarihar) July 6, 2020

When North Korea threatens enact nuclear war with the United States, 46th President Kanye West will respond with a Pusha T diss track he produced. — lenny sanch (@lennon_sanchez1) July 5, 2020

The year is 2023 Kanye West has been elected President, everyone thought it would be funny to waste their vote for the meme You’re at a baseball game They say “Please rise for the National Anthem” You place your hand over your chest, and this blares over the loudspeaker pic.twitter.com/xoIkbDU0hm — Salt (@saltydkdan) July 6, 2020

i cant believe i live in a timeline where i even have to say this but… DONT VOTE FOR KANYE WEST AS PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/kh1IGGOyjH — rain (@misshemlock) July 6, 2020

if i could only choose a president from a pool of mentally ill rappers with documented substance abuse issues who moonlight as really awful fashion designers and have recently begun to manifest delusions of messianic grandeur… kanye west would still not be my first choice. — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) July 6, 2020

If you would have told me at the beginning of the decade that I would hate Kanye West and J.K. Rowling, plus Donald Trump would become president… — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 5, 2020

Sooo this is how it started. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 5, 2020

Kanye West is running for president, which is ironic because Bernie Sanders just announced he’s releasing a five song EP. — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) July 5, 2020

Kanye West as President – Kim Kardashian as First Lady. Elon Musk as Attorney General, Khloe Kardashian as Secty of State and the rest of us moving to Canada, Mexico or any country that will give us asylum — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 5, 2020

Kanye West for president? How would that even work? A problematic shit-talking ignorant racist reality-show president whose wife got famous for being naked and is part of a family who cares more about their last name than people? I mean, that would be wild. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) July 5, 2020

Kanye West is running for president, and I am personally shocked that a wealthy celebrity with no political experience and close ties to reality TV could think they’d get elected. — Byron Kaye (@byronkaye) July 5, 2020

kanye west going to the pantry to grab a pack of oreos after saying he’s running for president to stay relevant #kanyewest2020 #kanyewest pic.twitter.com/9qJx2BA1Fp — 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮 (no era era) (@biggrreputation) July 5, 2020

Kanye West is running for President. And that is how we close out the 1st half of 2020. — Jen Perelman For Congress (@JENFL23) July 5, 2020

taylor swift waking up from a nap seeing kanye west running for president #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/1qIVk2zgYh — kemmy (@thefrickery) July 5, 2020

Me walking into work in the year 2025 after Kanye West becomes president and being forced to wear Yeezys against my will #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/5mQ6Nq0D2M — ⟭⟬JoJo⁷❂#BLM (@jojotwt_) July 5, 2020

When I hear Kanye West announce he’s running for president, but hasn’t done anything to campaign #KanyeWest #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/62ciqJHP37 — KuzcoKC (@rockin_life_KC) July 6, 2020

