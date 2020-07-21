Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank

Remember in the ‘80s when grownups swore that MTV was the devil and that it was going to corrupt the minds of young people? We all laughed and said they were out of touch. Well, now we’re grownups ourselves and many of us are convinced that TikTok is the latest tool of the devil.

If you need evidence of this, then look no further than this story from Bossier City, Louisiana. Kevin Wise is a TikTok personality that, presumably, has more guts than brains. Like many a teenage boy before him (Wise is 26), this guy made a pledge to his “followers,” and if you know anything about people that are “TikTok famous,” it’s that they don’t ever, ever want to disappoint their followers. Wise said that if he got 2,000 likes on a post, he would go for a swim in the fish tank at Bass Pro Shops. Well, he got those precious likes so, to be fair, what choice did he have? It was written in the stars.

Like the old adage says, “video or it didn’t happen,” right? Well, it happened. And there was video. And it showed Wise (oh, the irony of a name) swimming through the tank, before jumping out and running out of the store. Again, we must emphasize, this is a 26-year-old man. He votes. And can buy guns.

Wise was charged with criminal damage to property and was ordered to appear in court, but he probably won’t get much more than a slap on the wrist. If the judge was cool, he’d order Wise to clean out the 13,000-gallon aquarium that he soiled with his stunt. Still, we have to admire the guy for following through on his promise. What he lacks in intelligence, he makes up for in honesty. Douche.

Cover Photo: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)

