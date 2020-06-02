Separated Dogs Run Into Each Other on Walk and Hug After Lockdown, More of This Please

In a world that makes it harder and harder to find joy in social media, once in a while we are gifted a story like this one. It begins with two dogs, Monty and Rosie. This pair of adorable cockapoos were out walking their owners recently when they came across each other and instantly recognized the other! Monty and Rosie, you see, were born in the same litter, making them brother and sister.

The two were separated when they were adopted by their forever homes. Normally, that would be where the story ends, but not in this case. Instead, the two pups pretty much reenacted The Parent Trap. While they were on separate walks, the two happened to cross each other and almost immediately embraced. Literally. They hugged. It was the cutest thing that could ever happen and, luckily, Monty’s owner was able to document the adorable encounter. Rosie’s owner, a woman named Susan Killip, said that when the puppies were born, “there were six of them, but Monty and Rosie were always together.”

Well, it seems like neither time, nor distance can separate the love that these two doggos have for each other. Even after being apart for 10 months, the two immediately recognized each other and partook in some snuggle time. One can only hope the two dogs’ owners will arrange for a play date once in a while because if this story proves anything, it’s that there is no love like puppy love.

Cover Photo: @libpincher (Twitter)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Apple’s iPhones Can Now Recognize Your Face ID While Wearing a Safety Mask, Probably Only As Long As You’re Still Crying For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Khosrork (Getty Images)

2/12 City Official Resigns After Drinking Beer and Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting, But What Else Are We Supposed to Do? For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lydie Gigerichova (Getty Images)



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: JackF (Getty Images)



5/12 Kim Jong-un Reportedly So Alive He’ll Be Starring in a Reboot of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images

6/12 Viral Lady Gaga Parody Is a Love Letter to Coronavirus Authority ‘Docta Docta Fauci’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Missy Modell (YouTube)



7/12 India Cops Use Giant Tongs to Apprehend Criminals in the Age of Coronavirus, Don’t Try the Salad For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

8/12 Mom Shocked to Discover Advertisement Claiming Her Family Was Dead from COVID-19, Spoiler Alert: They Weren’t For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chard Photo/KCAL/KCBS/CNN



9/12 Mom Discovers List of Sex Positions in 5-Year-Old’s ‘Frozen 2’ Diary, Child Pleads Innocence Because She Can’t Read or Write For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

10/12 Las Vegas Mayor Offers Her City as Tribute to COVID-19 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)



11/12 Eminem Confronts Intruder in His Detroit Home, Apparently Much Less Intimidating in His Jammies For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Macombe CSO (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.