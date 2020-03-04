What If: Dogs Could End a Relationship With Their Owners

Dogs. They’re man’s best friend. Or so you think. But how do we know what’s going on in their canine brains? Maybe the love you feel for your pooch isn’t actually reciprocated. Maybe he feels constantly smothered by your affection and your demands for his attention. Maybe he thinks playing fetch is beneath his intelligence level, but he’s just been doing it to see that dopey smile on your face. For all we know, our dogs are fed up with us and long to be unattached. Today, we ask, what if dogs could end a relationship with their owners? We suspect the breakup would go down a little something like this…

Cover Photo: Simona Pilolla / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/10 We need to talk.

2/10 I know I look happy but I'm dead inside.

3/10 You just don't excite me anymore.

4/10 I'm tired of being your toy.



5/10 I've been eating my feelings and I can't do it anymore.

6/10 Also, I've met someone new. I feel alive with them.

7/10 No, you can't woo me back with a walk.

8/10 I need to go my own way. This is just how it has to be.



9/10 You'll be OK.

10/10 I'm free!

