Campaign Trail Fails: Mike Bloomberg Doesn’t Know How to Pet a Dog (And Other Democratic Blunders That Show We’re Screwed For the Election)

Now that anyone can become president, everyone wants to be president. This has made the 2020 race for the White House is one of the most bizarre campaign cycles of all time. Since Trump will seemingly run unopposed by his Republican colleagues, Democrats have had to pull the slack. Luckily, there seems to be no end to the campaign trail fails committed by Democratic candidates starting with the way Mike Bloomberg pets dogs. Keep reading to find out the real flaws of the blue state candidates.

Photo: Jeffrey Ufberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Democrat comedic campaign slogans: 12 Funny Memes To Come Out Of The Debates

1/8 Mike Bloomberg Shakes a Dog's Snout It's hard to tell if Bloomberg intentionally fails at petting this dog or if he is so rich he hasn't touched a dog in years. Either way, please don't grab a dog by the snout and shake it unless you want to be on a political fails list.

2/8 Elizabeth Warren Refusing to Shake Bernie Sanders' Hand One of the biggest campaign trail fails was this moment between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. This eighth-grade move hurt Warren more than the fact that she tweeted she was Native American and then deleted it much, much later. Just behave like adults if you want to be president, please.

3/8 Beto O'Rourke Visits the Dentist Using social media to reach out to your base and connect is a great idea. Not a great idea is streaming your trip to the dentist, which is exactly what Beto O'Rourke did and his big ol' chompers really weirded people out.

4/8 Joe Biden Being Creepy Uncle Joe Of the many issues people have with Joe Biden, one of them can't be argued with. He needs to keep his hands to himself and stop creepily touching women. That said, a word of caution to every man on Earth: don't do this. Don't do it if you want to be president. Don't do it if you don't want to be president. But seriously, no more presidents who are creepy to women.



5/8 Eric Swalwell Lies About Displaying Flags Eric Swalwell opened hard with a series of campaign trail fails. However, it was a tweet about flags that really hurt him. Swalwell attempted to show his support of the LGBTQ community by posting a photo of the American flag and the LGBTQ pride flag side by side. But while he said both flags were on display 24/7, the pride flag still had creases from being folded up. Like, if you're going to lie, at least iron the damn flag so you can get away with it.

6/8 Kirsten Gillibrand Plays Beer Pong With Water Trying to seem relatable to millennials means pretending to be a party douche. Gillibrand's campaign used video of her sinking a toss at beer pong to ask for campaign donations, but the cup was filled with water and the whole thing was a sham. This is just another reminder to be authentic. If you're not actually playing beer pong, it's not beer pong. You're just throwing a ball into a cup of water. Uncool to the max.

7/8 Joe Biden Announces His Run For President With a Troubling Graphic The internet imploded when this graphic announcing Joe Biden's run for president was released. The N mysteriously hovering over former President Obama made a lot of people do a double-take. Although it's probably an oversight, someone should be in charge of noticing things like that.

8/8 Elizabeth Warren Thanks Her Husband For Having a Beer In one of the strangest social media blunders, Elizabeth Warren did a live stream from her home. That's not the weird part. She then proceeded to have a beer with her husband and thanked him for doing so. If drinking beer with your husband isn't a stunt, you probably don't have to thank him, you know?

Cheers to that: If Each of the 10 Remaining Democratic Candidates Had Their Own Signature Cocktail

Which of the Democratic candidates had the biggest fail? It was Mike Bloomberg with that super weird snout shake, wasn’t it? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.