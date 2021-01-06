15 GIFs That Accurately Depict Mike Pence’s Thoughts at Today’s Certification

It’s a big day in America. It’s the day that Congress tallies the Electoral College votes and certifies the presidential election results, confirming Joe Biden as our president-elect. While there should be no surprises in the proceedings because Biden won, fair and square, Trump is refusing to concede. Even worse, he’s dragging every willing Republican down with him in an attempt to cling to his presidency and any shred of immunity from criminal prosecution that it affords him.

In a speech today, Trump dropped a ton of untruthful turds, including that he won the election “in a landslide” and “this election was stolen from you, from me, from the country.” He vowed that this “is not the end, it’s just the beginning,” which it might be, if we’re talking about his downfall.

Perhaps most galling of all, though, is that the president begged his right-hand man, Mike Pence, to denounce Biden’s victory and send the election results back to the states. “I hope Mike is going to do the right thing,” he said. “If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.” (Dude, this isn’t the Mafia and Pence is not your heavy.)

To our surprise, the vice-president so full of shit he attracts flies released a statement – and basically told Trump to shut up and sit down. OK, it wasn’t that forceful, and it was worded in the most boring way imaginable and dragged on for three pages. The highlights: “It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote. “The Presidency belongs to the American people, and to them alone.”

We don’t know if Pence grew a pair (and a conscience) or is simply tired of kissing Trump’s ass. What we surmise is that the typically stone-faced vice-president has been second-guessing his alliance with Trump and is done being Stupid’s side-kick. In his honor, we’ve rounded 15 of the best GIFs that accurately depict Mike Pence’s thoughts at today’s certification as he boldly defies Trump’s strong-arming tactics.

Cover Photo: Megan Varner / Stringer (Getty Images)

