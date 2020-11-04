The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety
“Are we there yet?” That’s how most Americans woke up the morning after Election Day. We all rushed to our phones and tapped over to a (hopefully) credible news site, then pored over the colorful maps and Electoral College tallies and, eventually, threw the phone down because trying to figure out which way this election is headed is impossible.
Then we spent the remainder of the day refreshing and refreshing the aforementioned news site and trying to do our everyday tasks while pretending that the biggest political showdown of our lifetime wasn’t hanging in the balance.
Still with us? Good. Breathe, everybody. We’re going to get through this one way or another. While we await the official word on who won the 2020 presidential election, give yourself a break — and hopefully a laugh, too — with these hilarious post-election tweets.
Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?
woke up this morning feeling like #postelection pic.twitter.com/Lon9yadTAN
— ray (@rayleenanahi) November 4, 2020
Whew…?
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2020
And now, a quick tutorial on managing that #postelection stress… pic.twitter.com/cRgsHb7GOn
— Elvira (@TheRealElvira) November 4, 2020
Here is what we know so far !! #Election2020 #postelection #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/CihMmUvtbf
— Nibba(@ammarmalikk) November 4, 2020
Ah yes, something to lower my anxiety a tad. #postelection #elections #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/Udn2fzrNVr
— (@queencrimson7) November 4, 2020
Americans should not only have off for Election Day we should have off election week to mentally handle accepting potential outcome #Elections2020 #postelection #Election2020
— traciebeer (@traciebeer) November 4, 2020
All these touch screens make these cable news anchors so hard!!!! My god, they love touching their screens.
— roxane gay (@rgay) November 4, 2020
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 4, 2020
Finding ways to unwind while the results come in. pic.twitter.com/DeBOLs0y5C
— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 4, 2020
Usually when a man steals children and keeps them in cages he goes to jail. But in America he is neck and neck for president.
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 4, 2020
Let’s not be too judgmental, who among us hasn’t said something stupid and embarrassing at 2am?
— Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 4, 2020
Me right now pic.twitter.com/AELVKY6ebv
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 4, 2020
America is a racist woman named Jenn with a “Believe” tattoo and chunky highlights who got married at Disney World to a goateed man who cheats on her.
— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) November 4, 2020
Every single piece of White House China is going to end up on eBay
— Molly Jong-Fast(@MollyJongFast) November 4, 2020
Dear World:
What we meant to say was, HALF of us are better than this.
Love,
America
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 4, 2020
Waiting is making us age faster than a president ages while being president #Election2020
— Carmen Lynch (@CarmenComedian) November 4, 2020
Half the country roots for Darth Vader & calls Luke Skywalker a “snowflake.”
— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 4, 2020
Though I never threw a party in high school, I imagine the panic I’m feeling is like when your mom calls in the am to say they’re coming home a day early and they are almost home.
— You’r’ Not Alone (@GaryGulman) November 4, 2020
America: too early to call.
— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 4, 2020
Oh look — a sane, intelligent speech by a President. https://t.co/GqrhgAdlie
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020
Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.