Electoral College Map Nerd Lands on People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ List (All That Math Paid Off)

Whoever said “Nice guys finish last” never met Steve Kornacki. The MSNBC and NBC political correspondent recently rose to overnight internet fame thanks to his enthusiasm for Electoral College maps, which he pored over in the days following the presidential election.

Not only did everyone get to know his dorky, bespectacled face, people also swarmed Gap to buy up “Kornacki’s khakis,” spiking sales of the Straight Fit Palomino Brown pants by 90 percent.

Now, the man otherwise known as “Chartthrob,” “Steve Korsnacki,” and “map daddy” has another notch on his belt. He’s been named one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” of 2020 by People magazine, joining the ranks of Hollywood thirst magnets like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, who won the top title this year.

“Never before have khakis and a striped tie gotten so many hot under the (Oxford) collar,” People wrote of Kornacki.

It just goes to show you: women love big…brains. (And well-hung khakis.) If a guy like Kornacki can win a “Sexiest Man Alive” title, maybe, just maybe, there’s hope for the rest of us.

Cover Photo: NBC

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.