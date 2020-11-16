RANKED! Our 10 Favorite Trump Impressions (Just as Alec Baldwin Says Farewell to His)

It’s official. President Donald Trump will be out of office as of Jan. 20, 2021. As much of a victory as this is for the entire country (and even the whole wide world) it’s a loss for the entertainers who have impersonated him for the last four years. Say what you will about the 45th president of the United States, but you can’t say he wasn’t a perfect target for oh-so-many jokes.

With Trump’s eviction from the White House, many a comedian and actor will be out of a job – at least when it comes to Trump impersonations. Alec Baldwin is the most public of them, though according to a recent tweet, he’s just fine with that, thanks.

I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

In honor of all the epic performances the worst president in the history of our country has spawned, these are our 10 favorite Trump impressions, ranked!

1/10 10. Jon Stewart In an impromptu visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart gets “Trumped up” with a wig and Cheeto dust. His accent is a little more New York than Trump’s has ever been, but he gets the erratic hand gestures and rambling rant down pat.

2/10 9. Eric Harthen Voice actor Harthen really shines with his Bill Clinton impression, but his second best is definitely Trump. If he can get Hilary Clinton laughing over it, you know it’s good.



3/10 8. Johnny Depp You won’t recognize Depp in his Trump get-up. While he looks somewhat plasticized, he gets a pretty good voice impression on in this Funny Or Die faux movie trailer for The Art of the Deal: The Movie.

4/10 7. Brendan Gleeson Gleeson’s impersonation of Trump in The Comey Rule is more eerie than funny. The voice is on pitch, even if the facial features don’t fully add up.



5/10 6. Jeff Bergman Bergman has it easier than other Trump impersonators because he doesn’t have to embody the president in the animated series Our Cartoon President, but he does a decent job on the voice.

6/10 5. Taran Killam SNL actor Killam has the pouty expression and exaggerated eyebrows pegged, but his voice could use some work.



7/10 4. Darrell Hammond SNL actor Hammond can do Trump’s bad attitude, no problem; he also has the lip thing and husky body frame going for him. But the voice just can’t quite get there.

8/10 3. Jimmy Fallon Physically, Fallon falls short in his Trump impression. But he has perfected the scratchy, whispery voice.



9/10 2. James Austin Johnson This guy went viral thanks to his voice impersonation of Trump. If you just listen to the audio without looking at Johnson’s face, you’ll almost forget it isn’t the Donald himself.

10/10 1. Alec Baldwin Baldwin’s Trump is the Trump impression to beat. From the shiver-inducing voice to the puckered mouth, Baldwin has never been better.

