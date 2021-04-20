Fun / Weird News
MyPillow

MyPillow Guy Gets Punk’d into Thinking Trump Called Him During On-Air Telethon

by Mandatory Editors

Just when you thought Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, couldn’t get more ridiculous, he does. Earlier this week, the Trump stan planned to launch his free-speech social network called FRANK, which he boasted was “the greatest place, we won’t be censored. Everyone is going to be able to get on there.” But the site never launched, supposedly because it came under a “massive attack.” (Pillow fight, perhaps?)

In lieu of fulfilling his promise of the next big thing under the First Amendment, he began a broadcast dubbed “FRANK-a-thon” and vowed to stay live for 48 hours – or as long as it took for the site to get up and running. He filled the time with in-person and live-streamed guests wackos like Michael Flynn, Steve Bannon, Ted Nugent as well as QAnon, anti-mask, and anti-vac rhetoric, plus clips from his propaganda-filled (and massively ignored) “documentary” Absolute Proof.

Apparently, Lindell was also taking phone calls while on-air, and some clever troll phoned in pretending to be Trump.

“Oh, we have our president here—our real president, everyone. Hello, Mr. President!” Lindell said as he put the call on speakerphone.

The caller, who was most definitely not Trump, cursed a blue streak.

“See what they’re doing: They’re attacking us … they’re hacking into our phones,” is how Lindell explained the prank. (Conspiracy theories are easier to swallow than the idea that he’s just that stupid.) But, wait. Isn’t hacking the specialty of the Russians? Hmm…

As far as we know, Frank is dead in the water. Let’s hope it stays that way. Stick to pillows, Mike, and get the fuck out of politics.

Cover Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

MORE NEWS:

LOL USA: The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.