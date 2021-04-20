MyPillow Guy Gets Punk’d into Thinking Trump Called Him During On-Air Telethon

Just when you thought Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, couldn’t get more ridiculous, he does. Earlier this week, the Trump stan planned to launch his free-speech social network called FRANK, which he boasted was “the greatest place, we won’t be censored. Everyone is going to be able to get on there.” But the site never launched, supposedly because it came under a “massive attack.” (Pillow fight, perhaps?)

In lieu of fulfilling his promise of the next big thing under the First Amendment, he began a broadcast dubbed “FRANK-a-thon” and vowed to stay live for 48 hours – or as long as it took for the site to get up and running. He filled the time with in-person and live-streamed guests wackos like Michael Flynn, Steve Bannon, Ted Nugent as well as QAnon, anti-mask, and anti-vac rhetoric, plus clips from his propaganda-filled (and massively ignored) “documentary” Absolute Proof.

Apparently, Lindell was also taking phone calls while on-air, and some clever troll phoned in pretending to be Trump.

“Oh, we have our president here—our real president, everyone. Hello, Mr. President!” Lindell said as he put the call on speakerphone.

The caller, who was most definitely not Trump, cursed a blue streak.

Mike Lindell was just duped into thinking Trump was calling into the program. pic.twitter.com/VUMy1etNA3 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 19, 2021

“See what they’re doing: They’re attacking us … they’re hacking into our phones,” is how Lindell explained the prank. (Conspiracy theories are easier to swallow than the idea that he’s just that stupid.) But, wait. Isn’t hacking the specialty of the Russians? Hmm…

As far as we know, Frank is dead in the water. Let’s hope it stays that way. Stick to pillows, Mike, and get the fuck out of politics.

Cover Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Kendall Jenner Pairs Bikini With Cowboy Boots For Summer Swimsuit Trend That Makes Us Say ‘Yee-Haw!’ Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Irina Shayk Shows Off Thong Bodysuit in Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Snaps Read more here. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Lizzo Predicts It’ll Be an ‘Ass-Crack Summer’ With Butt-Cutout Dress Read more here. Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

4/10 Mandatory Style: Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk Rock Thong Jeans in New Trend Our Covid Bods Can’t Pull Off Read more here. Photo: Mugler



5/10 Orlando Bloom Complains He and Katy Perry Don’t Have Enough Sex (Uh, We’d Settle For Once) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Lily-Rose Depp in ‘Voyagers’ Gives Us Our Depp Fix Without Exposing Our Vulnerable Man-Crush Guilt Read more here. Photo: Lionsgate



7/10 Jimmy Fallon v. Jimmy Kimmel: Late Night Hosts Wage Pizza-Making War (Plot Twist: Stanley Tucci Is True Winner) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/10 Dom Pérignon Releases Lady Gaga Limited Edition Champagne Bottles (Pairs Perfectly With Chromatica Oreos) Read more here. Photo: Dom Pérignon



9/10 Ranked! TV’s 10 Most Insufferable News Hosts, The Boob-Tube’s Biggest Boobs Read more here. Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

10/10 The Mandatory Michelle Obama Guide For When It’s Safe to Discuss Your Sex Life Read more here. Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.