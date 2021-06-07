Fun / Weird News
Trump

Mandatory Funniest Tweets For Trump’s Seemingly Backwards Pants (You Can’t Make This Stuff Up)

by Mandatory Editors

Just when you thought you’d heard the last of Donald Trump, the most-hated former president in history has to make another appearance and do something that sets the internet ablaze. The Donald’s latest infraction happened Saturday night during a speech at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention. He appeared wearing a blue suit that barely contained his droopy gut and featured an excessive amount of wrinkles in the crotch area, which made onlookers wonder if he was wearing his pants backwards.

Images of the event went viral with the hashtag #Trumppants and Twitter users went insane with comments – and conspiracy theories – regarding the fashion faux pas and Trump’s FUPA (fatty upper pubic area – thanks for teaching us that, Twitter).

Though Snopes later debunked the widely circulated urban myth that Trump was wearing his pants incorrectly, we think we can all agree that this incident confirmed Trump will forever be ass-backwards and full of shit, no matter what he’s wearing.

Cover Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Stringer (Getty Images)