Mandatory Funniest Tweets For Trump’s Seemingly Backwards Pants (You Can’t Make This Stuff Up)

Just when you thought you’d heard the last of Donald Trump, the most-hated former president in history has to make another appearance and do something that sets the internet ablaze. The Donald’s latest infraction happened Saturday night during a speech at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention. He appeared wearing a blue suit that barely contained his droopy gut and featured an excessive amount of wrinkles in the crotch area, which made onlookers wonder if he was wearing his pants backwards.

Images of the event went viral with the hashtag #Trumppants and Twitter users went insane with comments – and conspiracy theories – regarding the fashion faux pas and Trump’s FUPA (fatty upper pubic area – thanks for teaching us that, Twitter).

Though Snopes later debunked the widely circulated urban myth that Trump was wearing his pants incorrectly, we think we can all agree that this incident confirmed Trump will forever be ass-backwards and full of shit, no matter what he’s wearing.

Cover Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Stringer (Getty Images)

Guys, Trump wore his pants backward last night to make it easier for the GOP to kiss his ass. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) June 6, 2021

So apparently he peed in his pants right before the speech and had to turn them backwards to hide the stain. At least he didn’t use a sharpie to make the wet area look like Alabama… #TrumpSpeech #Trumppants #PantsOnBackwards — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) June 6, 2021

President Biden out here looking like a secret agent while Florida-area blogger looking like 300 pounds of moldy oatmeal dumped into a trash bag. #DiaperDon #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/WV5BKA8Q2T — HardTimes315 (@HTimes315) June 6, 2021

Green Eggs & Pants

Dr Seuss I do not like his silly rants

I do not like those unpressed pants

I do not like him on those ramps

Or whining about modern lamps

I do not like him he’s a con

I do not like Trump #DiaperDon #TrumpPants #TrumpSpeech #Trump2024 #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/ZlQjtxEscA — Tomi Ahonen Smuggling Hope Again (@tomiahonen) June 6, 2021

My theory: I don’t think the no-fly zone is a case of Trump putting his pants on backwards. I think he wears modified suit pants with an elastic waist band and no fly to fit over an adult diaper. They’re just like pants you put on a toddler who’s not potty trained. pic.twitter.com/hWJVizYmFn — ken olin (@kenolin1) June 6, 2021

A FORMER president giving a speech about the country moving in the wrong direction while wearing his pants on backwards is just about all my astonishment can take. #TrumpSpeech #Trumppants #pants #PantsOnBackwards — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) June 6, 2021

It looks like he has a My Pillow stuffed into the front of his pants.#Trumppants pic.twitter.com/25lD2GRYbM — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) June 6, 2021

Mel Brooks predicted that an asshole would one day wear his pants backwards. #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/WEC60mG1q1 — Republiculos (@republiculos) June 6, 2021

We asked Donald Trump what the main focus of his NC speech would be. He said, “Depends. But definitely something backward.” #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/TJOjwXQ8GP — Miss Laurie Lehner (@AndTheBandAides) June 6, 2021

“You’ll love the way you look Donald, I guarantee it” – Chris Christie #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/bd8KX7J5Km — Cush (@Rumrunner1978) June 6, 2021

Which is more likely to actually cause someone to die of laughter? Like for #TrumpTux, retweet for #TrumpPants! pic.twitter.com/e5KPkDNjFZ — Preston MacDougall (@ChemicalEyeGuy) June 6, 2021

Please, make it stop.

I don’t care if he wore his pants upside-down, the last thing I need to see in my feed is endless posts of video focusing on that troglodyte’s crotch area. #Trumppants — C. S. Johnson (@thelostemperor) June 6, 2021