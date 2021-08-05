Mandatory Funniest Tweets About the Ridiculous Trump Membership Cards

Just when you thought Donald Trump couldn’t possibly slap his name on one more failed project, “Trump Cards” started trending on Twitter. As we’ve since learned, a PAC supporting the former president of the United States’ re-election campaign emailed his stans, not once but twice, asking them to pay for an official card – or one of four designs misspells it, “offical.”

“The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country,” the first email read. “They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.”

This egocentric fundraising move is embarrassing on so many levels, which is why it’s no surprise that Twitter lit up with jokes and mockery surrounding the strange new merch. Drawing comparisons to Nazis, Russians, and just plain dumbassery, the cards inspired many a hilarious barb on the social media platform.

But don’t take our word for it – have a scroll for yourself. These are the funniest tweets about the ridiculous Trump supporter cards.

Trump cards are for people not playing with a full deck. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 5, 2021

One of the Trump cards misspells “Official” as “Offical.” Sure, they’re Nazis, but they’re not grammar Nazis. pic.twitter.com/XGkTkMVUQf — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 5, 2021

Trumpers flashing their Trump Cards at each other pic.twitter.com/7PGLJ5e3Rs — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) August 5, 2021

I suppose with some modification Trump Cards could just rehash this card. pic.twitter.com/t0poue3ZHB — NIK VENTURE (@NIK_VENTURE) August 5, 2021

Honestly, I think these Official #WeLost Trump Cards aren’t a bad idea. It could help with acceptance. #TRUMPCARD #WeLost pic.twitter.com/9jaU3roe4n — Producer Dad (@ProducerDad) August 5, 2021

All them Trump Cards gonna decline when they try and use them pic.twitter.com/3Ft10QzrFz — DKT (@darleneturner53) August 5, 2021

The official design for the Trump Cards: pic.twitter.com/rg8Ktt31vZ — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 5, 2021

These new Trump cards are basically vaccine passports because, if you have one, we know you’re not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/v43dgobHDR — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 5, 2021

Trump Cards remind me that I’m not in a cult. It feels good. — John Collins (@JohnCollins_KP) August 5, 2021

How did those Trump cards work out for Atlantic City? — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 5, 2021

We’re going to see someone waving this card and screaming about their rights as they’re being escorted off a plane. https://t.co/vfmvGpCnZE — Team Pfizer 5G (@MrsMZ2u) August 5, 2021

Well, “Trump Cards” is trending . . . Lol, these are the only real Trump Cards pic.twitter.com/iRq2ERV3k7 — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) August 5, 2021

If you will carry one of Donald’s Trump cards but won’t wear a mask because you believe it will block the oxygen to your brain — don’t worry, that ship has already sailed. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 5, 2021

These Trump cards look familiar pic.twitter.com/5SfNTRt6dL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 5, 2021

Next will be arm bands https://t.co/R5FhyuSwkB — Koko Moko (@beautifulgorila) August 5, 2021

Trump cards make you eligible for 10% off at all Chick-fil-A and Hobby Lobby locations. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) August 5, 2021

Trump Cards are for people who are concerned that Confederate flags, swastika tattoos and MAGA decals aren’t the classiest way of telling the world what complete losers they are. — (@7Veritas4) August 5, 2021

Countdown to some deranged Trumper losing her shit because Chipotle doesn’t accept the Trump Card. You know it’s coming. https://t.co/zu1HXeTM3q — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) August 5, 2021