Lily-Rose Depp in ‘Voyagers’ Gives Us Our Depp Fix Without Exposing Our Vulnerable Man-Crush Guilt

Johnny Depp, the once-beloved actor who hit stole audiences’ hearts in the ‘90s with flicks like Edward Scissorhands, Benny & Joon, and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, then hit a new level of fame in the 2000s with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, is now sullied with so much controversy that we simply cannot, in good conscience, line up at the box office to support his films anymore.

But just because we can’t fanboy out over any future cinematic endeavors he embarks on doesn’t mean we have to trash the Depp family name forever. That’s because his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, is making her mark on the silver screen. Her new film, Voyagers, opens today, and it’s the perfect way to get your Depp fix without exposing your vulnerable man-crush guilt.

While the sci-fi thriller from Neil Burger has been critically panned as an in-space knockoff of Lord of the Flies, Depp does her best with the material provided, playing the chief medical officer of a space mission in which humans attempt to establish life on another planet. (Hint: lusty sex is involved.) What the screenplay lacks, the visuals make up for, and in this entertainment drought we’re living in, it’s worth a viewing.

Here’s to more of Miss Depp in the future – and early retirement for her father.

Cover Photo: Lionsgate

