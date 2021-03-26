Culture / Entertainment / Music

Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ vs. ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,’ Which Singer Has The Better Doc?

by Josh Plainse

The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears and Apple TV+’s Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry focus on two pop stars separated by a generation. Both documentaries examine their lives concerning the industry, the so-called child star syndrome, and public perception. Where one is plagued by the image of a shaved head and a weaponized umbrella, the other baggy clothes and green hair — stereotypes and stigmas shitting on icons. It’s a wonder if anyone involved knew these contrasting films would be released within a week of one another. That thousands of articles would be written comparing these two very different (yet similar) singers and asking, who had the better doc? In this edition of Mandatory Movie Battles, we look for answers.

If this felt like approbation for The World’s a Little Blurry, it kind of is. It’s not the best documentary ever and lacking in some areas. Still, it feels authentic. Framing Britney leaves us wanting a lot more. It’s not a stretch to call it propaganda, even if for a just cause. Eilish’s fame, while absurd, is navigable thanks to an amazing support system and lack of talking heads. Obvious takeaway: Britney Spears deserved a lot better than she got from the public (and still does) but that doesn’t make Framing Britney any more enjoyable. The world is a little blurry and should be treated as such—people, especially kids, should be allowed to trip, stumble, and even fall. 

Overall Winner: The World’s a Little Blurry

