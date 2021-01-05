Billie Eilish Loses 100K Followers After Posting Breast Doodles

Billie Eilish has done her best to keep celebrity gossip off her body. She is known for her baggy clothes and basically appearing as unprovocative as possible. But the “Bad Guy” singer recently sent the internet into a tizzy over – of all things – boobs.

Before you jump to conclusions, let us clarify: the 19-year-old didn’t show off her own boobs. Not the ones on her body, anyway. Rather, she was participating in an Instagram challenge called “Post a Photo Of.” An Eilish fan asked her to post a photo of “a drawing you’re really proud of.” Eilish responded with doodles…of breasts. (And, to be accurate, faceless naked female bodies with a snake slithering around them.)

Photo: Instagram

Apparently, her followers weren’t into it. In the span of an hour, the Grammy winner’s follower count on Instagram plummeted from 73 million to 72.9 million (that’s a 100,000 follower drop for those who don’t do math).

BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS pic.twitter.com/ccvKUK4A7N — stream eiw (@sneezeandpepsi) December 29, 2020

When a Twitter follower pointed this out, the A-lister couldn’t resist responding.

“LMFAOOO y’all babies smh,” Eilish posted along with a screenshot on her Instagram Story. (But if they really were babies, wouldn’t they be wild about boobs? Hmm…)

Fear not, Eilish fans, for the follower count is now back up, well past 73K, despite (or perhaps because of) #breastgate. Personally, we can’t imagine anyone objecting to the female form, in the flesh or in artwork. The more mammaries on the internet, the merrier!

Cover Photos: Gareth Cattermole / Staff (Getty Images)

