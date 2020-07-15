Fun / Funny Photos / Weird News

The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued

by Mandatory Editors

After Goya CEO Robert Unanue revealed himself as a major Trump supporter, eyes and heads started to roll just before the Internet quickly canceled Goya. Just as quick to back anyone who can suck a ripe Trump bean fart, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to model a can of Goya and show off how much she just suddenly LOVES beans! Of course, this is all anyone needed to crack open Photoshop and do their worst, as only Twitter can do. Hilarious tweets ensue.

Photo: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

