The Funniest Tweets About Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s #RedTableTalk

It’s really none of our business what a married couple does behind closed doors…but the internet made it our business after Will Smith and his wife of over 20 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, sat down for a now infamous Red Table Talk on Facebook. The couple addressed Jada’s relationship with singer August Alsina, which happened while the Smiths were on a temporary separation.

The Mr. and Mrs. were forced to publicly address the infidelity because August opened his big mouth in an interview with Angela Lee on YouTube, going so far as to say that Will gave Jada permission to stray. But while August described the affair as a deep, once-in-a-lifetime love that “butchered” him when it ended, Jada was more restrained. She called it an “entanglement,” one that apparently helped her heal from the pain caused by her marriage. The Smiths’ relationship has reportedly evolved into a new kind of unconditional love, and now the couple’s motto is: “We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life.”

Of course Twitter had some strong opinions about all this, ones that had us laughing so hard we were crying. (Meanwhile, Will Smith just looked like he wanted to cry.) These are the funniest tweets about Will and Jada’s #RedTableTalk.

Cover Photo: Facebook

Wait #RedTableTalk is happening now? I thought it was coming on in AUGUST 😭 pic.twitter.com/n1DviBPcCY — drea〽️• crea✝️e • in⚡️pire (@AlisaHaughton) July 10, 2020

The only person that can help Will Smith through this is Uncle Phil #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/Pqc9hUaIs5 — LRC (@LRC0903) July 11, 2020

OMG! 😩🥺😂🤣 WHY THE INTERNET HAVE TO DO WILL SMITH LIKE THIS?! LOL! Jada gonna have every female from now on calling their cheating an entanglement. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 NOPE! We don’t want that Will & Jada love no more! Poor Will! #WillSmith #JadaPinkettSmith #AugustAlsina #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/OHKwvKq1kg — NEED PROMO⁉️DM ME‼️ (@iamjustingreene) July 11, 2020

Jada got my man will tired and fucked up in her entanglement, now Disney called. Fuck #redtabletalk #willandJada #AugustAlsina pic.twitter.com/eIqXrpgu3D — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@_lenhle15_) July 11, 2020

Well all we can say is that Tupac loved Jada he settled for friend zone, August loved Jada ,he settled for an entanglement, and Will loved Jada he settled for being a life partner,Jada is the luckiest woman alive. #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/U1W3aNlNdv — AFRICAN_QIQAQONDE (@Qiqa33248650) July 10, 2020

August : “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I gave my full self to it.” Jada: “It was an entanglement.” #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/aO05Xm19ZS — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) July 10, 2020

black twitter watching will and jada say bad marriage for life: #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/jr0TYNmlBO — chrisyy ✨BLM (@chrisyyalexiss) July 10, 2020

On #redtabletalk Will Smith: So tell us what happened between you and August Jada: pic.twitter.com/ofYoEbb9Pv — 🍫 (@Aimuaen) July 10, 2020

Jada: it’s about the journey…healing…unconditional love Will: I didn’t think I was ever gonna speak to your ass again#redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/P99Bazo0q7 — ethan ✨ (@thebeachb0y) July 10, 2020

Imma need Will and Jada to hand out NDAs for future “entanglements”. Please.#RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/3uyuKkkaJK — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) July 10, 2020

Will is not even embarrassed , he just looking like “damn Jada , my side bitch still ain’t open her mouth , get yo hoes in check”#redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/XjRVqSQfb3 — Zebedee🇯🇲🥴 (@Andrewdaughta) July 10, 2020

August in his room rn listening to Marvins Room by Drake after watching Jada on redtable talk. #AugustAlsina #jadapinkettsmith #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/GaqBihVsKd — Saanae✨🖤. (@saanaelynnell) July 10, 2020

