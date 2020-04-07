Living / Sex and Relationships
cheating

Deep Dive: Do I Need to Confess to Cheating If the Affair Is Over?

by Mandatory Editors

So you did it, you dirty dog. You cheated on your girlfriend. While it was all fun and games while it lasted, now the affair is over and you’re torn about whether or not you should tattle on yourself. You’re pretty sure your partner is clueless about the infidelity – and what she doesn’t know can’t hurt her…right? On the other hand, you feel awful keeping such a dirty secret from the person who loves and trusts you more than anyone else. It’s not an easy position to be in, but rest assured, it’s all your fault you’ve ended up here. (Sorry. We couldn’t help the guilt trip.) In this deep dive, we’re answering the question: Do I need to confess to cheating if the affair is over?

Cover Photo: Mixmike (Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.