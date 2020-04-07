Deep Dive: Do I Need to Confess to Cheating If the Affair Is Over?

The Takeaway

In most cases, honesty is the best policy, and confessing to the affair is the right thing to do. It gives the power back to your partner, who can then decide how she wants to proceed given the circumstances. While finding out about your infidelity will hurt at first, and might result in a breakup, it could also push your relationship to a new level. A study by UCLA and the University of Washington found that in married couples where a spouse had cheated, coming clean about the infidelity was related to a lower divorce rate than couples in which the affair was kept secret.

Need help finding the right way to break the bad news? Talk to a therapist. It’s a tough step to take, but being able to tell your partner the truth along with, “…and I’m in therapy to figure out why I did this” will only help your case. Whether you tell or not, for goodness' sakes, stop cheating. It’s one of the most painful wounds you can inflict on another person. Your girlfriend deserves better – as do you.