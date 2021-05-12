Billie Eilish Hilariously Corrects Sexist Headline About Her Bombshell Transformation

Billie Eilish recently bared all (OK, not all; but as much as we’ve ever seen of her) for a British Vogue cover story. In case you missed it, allow us to enlighten you with a couple of images of the Grammy-winning pop star from the smoldering shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Photos: Craig McDean (via @britishvogue on Instagram)

Wowza.

While we have zero complaints about her transformation from her former baggy clothed, green-haired look to her new Marilyn Monroe knockout style, not everyone was as supportive as we gentlemen here at Mandatory are.

The Daily Mail published an article about the spread with this (totally sexist and misguided) headline: “Proof that money can you make you change your values and sell out: Bille Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of vowing to ‘hide her body.’”

Where do we even start with this B.S.? How about with a reminder that Eilish is only 19 years old. So whatever she was doing – or not doing – with her wardrobe and her body prior to this sexy reveal is really none of our business. She was a minor! Secondly, it’s every woman’s prerogative to wear what she wants, change her look at will, and show as much skin as she’s comfortable with.

But we don’t need to put The Daily Mail in its place. Eilish already did. In response, she reposted this graphic by Emily Clarkson, which hilariously corrected the judgmental headline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Clarkson (@em_clarkson)

The corrected headline now reads: “Proof that women can change their minds and reclaim autonomy over their own bodies: Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue – despite years of being an actual child.”

Sigh. Maybe someday women will be able to change their appearance without being scrutinized by the whole fucking world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Go on with your bad self, Billie. The rest of us will be over here applauding your every move.

Cover Photo: @em_clarkson (Instagram)

