Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger

They may have been dating for almost a year, but Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still just as into each other as a couple in the first throes of passion. The PDA-happy couple recently appeared together in Jacksonville, Florida, where the Transformers actress leapt into the arms of her rocker boyfriend and straddled him after a concert. (We should all be so lucky.)

The couple then proceeded with a bona fide date night, heading to UFC 261 with 15,000 other fans. It was the first indoor sporting event of its kind since the Covid pandemic began over a year ago; the sold-out crowd was allowed to forgo masks because of digital health screenings.

This was all part of a weekend that also included Kelly’s birthday, which he appears to have celebrated hard.

And of course no birthday would be complete without an Instagram HBD from the GF (even if it seems tame and wholesome in comparison to previous Instagram pics of the couple).

We guess some guys do get to have it all – the rockstar lifestyle, the hot girlfriend, and money to burn. (Perhaps the only thing we don’t envy about Kelly is that god-awful hair.) While Fox wraps her legs and lips around him, we’ll be over here wrapping our lips around another cheeseburger.

Cover Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)

