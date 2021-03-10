Living / Culture / Entertainment / Style

Khloe Kardashian Going Topless For Jeans Campaign Really Struggles to Keep Focus on the Importance of Pants

by Mandatory Editors

If you want to draw attention to a clothing brand, getting a celebrity to promote your product is a pretty good way to go about it. But if your product is a pair of jeans, you might not want to put a topless Kardashian in the ad campaign. (We truly can only focus on one thing – or, um, a pair of things – at a time.)

The brand is Good American, and it was founded by 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian. In a new series of promotional shots, the insanely fit reality TV star poses topless in a pair of the company’s denim pants, clutching her breasts with one hand.

To be fair, the skin-baring pic isn’t the only one Good American is using to push its jeans. There are two others: one featuring the youngest Kardashian sister in a sports bra, her fly unzipped to expose her panties…

Khloe Kardashian

And another of her lounging on a staircase, also in a sports bra but with an added jean jacket…

Kardashian

The pics are hot, but the pants? Not so hot. They look like something a female Fresh Prince of Bel-Air might have worn in the early ‘90s: high-waisted, distressed, and wide-legged. Maybe the Kardashians should stick to selling lingerie; we like them best near-naked or completely in the nude anyway.

Photos: Good American

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.