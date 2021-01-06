2021 Bump Watch: The Most Unlikely Celebrities Expecting This Year

Celebrities – they’re just like us. Except when it comes to kids. Then they’re nothing like us. The rich and famous are popping out mini-mes out left and right while we can barely manage to find a matching pair of socks.

2021 has barely begun, but it’s already shaping up to be a baby boom of a year. These 10 celebrity couples are expecting, but they’re not necessarily the ones you’d expect to be expecting (following?). Thus, we can’t turn away. We’re embarrassed to say it, but we can’t wait to see how these gorgeous combinations of genes turn out.

Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/10 Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Conor McGregor and fiancée Dee Devlin are expecting their third bundle of joy together, which they announced in a Christmas Instagram post. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore This Is Us star Mandy Moore is expecting a baby boy with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in early 2021. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie Game of Thrones co-stars and off-screen spouses Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are expecting a little one this year. Leslie showed off her baby bump on a recent cover of U.K.'s Make Magazine. Photo: HBO

4/10 Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce The infamous Jersey Shore star is expecting with wife Lauren Pesce. "Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy," he announced on Instagram recently. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)



5/10 Henry Golding and Liv Lo Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo are expecting their first little one. "I achieved something during quarantine," he joked on GMA. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy

6/10 Robin Thicke and April Love Geary “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke and his (much younger) fiancée are expecting their third little one together. Let's hope the baby takes after her. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic (Getty Images)



7/10 Ben Shattuck and Jenny Slate Jenny Slate, the star of abortion rom-com (yes, that’s a thing) Obvious Child, is expecting with her fiancé, Ben Shattuck. She broke the news on Late Night With Seth Meyers by showing off her belly and joking that she baked and ate too much bread during quarantine. Photo: NBC

8/10 Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff Younger star Hilary Duff is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. (She has another child from a previous marriage.) "Lol quarantine was fun," he said when announcing the pregnancy on Instagram. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)



9/10 Jamie Linden and Rachel McAdams Rachel McAdams is expecting her second baby with partner Jamie Linden, but good luck getting any info about the pregnancy or baby out of her – she’s keeping it on the down-low. Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

10/10 Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, await the arrival of their new baby in March. "The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," Muniz said in a video announcing the news. Photo: C Flanigan/WireImage (Getty Images)

