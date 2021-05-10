Kendall Jenner Describes Deathly Anxiety, Now Knows How We Feel Watching Mother Caitlyn Run For California Governor (While Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

We feel for anyone suffering from mental health issues. We truly do. But when a celebrity like Kendall Jenner cops to experiencing anxiety, we have a little bit of trouble summoning compassion.

As part of Vogue’s “Open Minded” series, the multi-millionaire model admitted she has had panic attacks since childhood.

“I remember being really young – I’d say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” Jenner said.

The self-diagnosed hypochondriac says that fame has only made the situation worse. “I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way,” she said. “I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying.”

For Jenner, coronavirus quarantine was a relief because it gave her a break from work and being around people. Now that restrictions are being lifted, her anxiety is ramping up again.

And while Jenner acknowledged her privilege, calling herself a “blessed girl,” she also said that at the end of the day, she’s human and has feelings just like the rest of us.

OK, fine. But what you know what makes us feel like we can’t breathe and that we’re dying? Her mom Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor of California and her brutally hypocritical views on trans people, especially young trans athletes.

But that’s the difference between celebrities and us normal people. They’re worried about going out to eat with a large group of people. We’re worried about basic human rights. Sigh.

Cover Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff (Getty Images)

