Babewatch: David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Is First Plus-Size Playboy Cover Girl, Perfect Opening For the Hoff to Make a Comeback

Like father, like daughter? Well, sort of. You know the name David Hasselhoff from the ‘90s TV show Baywatch, which featured plenty of red-hot lifeguards in skimpy swimsuits running on the beach, presumably to save someone. While the show has been off the air for two decades now, the cast members’ legacies live on. In Hasselhoff’s case, through his daughter, Haley. The 28-year-old’s claim to fame, however, is drastically different than her father’s. That’s because Haley is the first plus-size nude model to grace the cover of Playboy.

You can see the bodacious blonde in all her birthday suit glory on the May cover of Playboy Germany.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playboy Deutschland (@playboygermany)

The pics were taken during lockdown in Paris. Hasselhoff wore her own lingerie because her team had trouble sourcing unmentionables in her size during the pandemic. The shoot was a positive experience for the “curve model,” who has been showing off her assets since she was 14.

“I felt very empowered when I left set, I felt like I was grounded and had taken ownership of my body,” she told The Daily Mail. “Everybody there knew it was for a bigger purpose and being able to showcase that women can be desired and loved no matter what shape or size they are.”

As for her dear old dad’s reaction? Apparently positive. “My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career,” she said. “My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done.”

Sex appeal, healthy self-esteem, professional success, and a supportive family? Did Haley hit the jackpot on life or what? We’ve never snatched up a copy of Playboy Germany, but you better believe we’re going to figure out how to get our hands on that issue ASAP!

Cover Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer (Getty Images)

