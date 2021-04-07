Kendall Jenner Pairs Bikini With Cowboy Boots For Summer Swimsuit Trend That Makes Us Say ‘Yee-Haw!’

Swimsuit season is upon us. While the thought of heading out in public bare-chested and in our swim trunks sends shudders of terror up our spines, we are looking forward to the eye candy. Some celebrities have already started teasing what they’ll be wearing (spoiler alert: it isn’t much) when they hit the beach this summer. Kendall Jenner is one of ‘em, and her swimming ensemble is so hot we’re going to have a take a cold shower.

The 25-year-old supermodel recently appeared on Instagram in an itty-bitty nude bikini…and cowboy boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

The reality TV star posed on a white lounge chair on a sun-soaked patio. Her hair was wet, her abs were oil-slicked, and her eyes were obscured by sunglasses.

We hope the bikini-and-cowboy-boots combo becomes a trend among beach-going women this summer. (Judging by the response on Instagram – 8.9 million likes and counting – it will be.) As for Kendall, we’d like to take that cowgirl for a ride.

Cover Photo: @kendalljenner (Instagram)

