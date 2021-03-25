Ranked! Our Favorite Plays From the Original Quack Attack Before Disney Drops ‘Mighty Ducks Game Changers’
The “Quack Attack” is set to fly together as antagonists of the new Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The reboot sees a 12-year-old, Evan, try out for the greatest peewee hockey team (they named a pro team after them for crying out loud) in the history of cinema, the Mighty Ducks, and fail to make the cut. Evan then forms of a new team of misfits led by the Ducks’ original coach, Gordon Bombay. That’s right, the coach is back, and again, his relationship with hockey is on the rocks. Perhaps just not literally this time—nostalgia is about to check us hard. In preparation for the new show, we’ve ranked our favorite plays from the original trilogy…And maybe a few things that aren’t so much plays as they are moments because Disney does not abide by standard Hockey regulations.
Cover Photo: Disney
Mandatory Movie Battles: Who Will Win, Kong or Godzilla?
1/15
12. Stick, Gloves, Shirt
In D2: The Mighty Ducks, Bombay assembles the continental Team USA for the Junior Goodwill Games. Following a humiliating defeat at the hands of Iceland, the team’s spirit is lifted when they play a street hockey team. The latter teaching former Olympic skater “Wu, Wu, Wu...Kenny Wu” to “stick, gloves, shirt” whenever an opponent steps to him. Less a play and more a move, Wu employs this quintessential tough guy move on Iceland’s goalie after scoring in their rematch. Savage. 2 minutes [in the penalty box]…well worth it.
2/15
11. 2 Minutes For Roping
One of the most eccentric additions to the Ducks/Team USA in D2: The Mighty Ducks, is Austin, Texas native, Dwayne Robertson. On top of being hailed by Don Tibbles as “the best puck handler” he’s ever seen, Dwayne also brings a lasso on the ice. When fellow teammate Connie Moreau is about to be checked into the wall but an Icelander, Dwayne jumps onto the ice and lassos her aggressor into submission. 2 minutes for...roping? That's a new one on me.
-
3/15 4/15
10. D3: The Mighty Ducks’ First JV Game (All Plays In First Half)
D3: The Mighty Ducks is the Taxi Driver of the franchise, a character study revolving around Joshua Jackson’s Charlie Conway. “Abandoned” by Bombay and sent to a prep school on scholarship with the rest of the Ducks, Charlie has to conform to a “two-way” defensive style of hockey under a new coach, Ted Orion, and a new team (name), The Warriors. In their first game, The Warriors remain the Ducks—resorting to trick plays—from knuckle puck to flying V— and other Duck traditions. In the first half, they put on a show; racking up a huge lead. Unfortunately, unable to play defensive, they lose that lead and the game ends in a tie.
-
5/15
9. Luis Mendoza Stops
In D2: The Mighty Ducks, also joining the Ducks as part of Team USA is Miami native Luis Mendoza, who plays the forward position. Lightning fast, hard-working, and a true teammate, Luis’ only problem is that he can’t stop. He spends most of the second film trying to master his speed. Obviously, in the showdown with Iceland to win the tournament, Luis finally stops; scoring one of the key goals that tie the game and send it to a five-shot shootout.
6/15
8. Charlie's Alley-Oop
In D2: The Mighty Ducks when the puck goes over the fence during the street hockey game, a man yells, “Hey kid, alley-oop” before throwing back the puck. Later in the film, star center Adam Banks returns from a wrist injury right before Team USA squares off against Iceland. However, the roster is full. So, Charlie gives up his own spot to help the team; coaching alongside Bombay, Charlie calls an “Alley-Oop” play.
-
7/15
7. First In-Game Knucklepuck
Long before his days on Saturday Night Live (or even Kenan and Kel) Kenan Thompson was mocking Team USA. His character in D2: The Mighty Ducks, Russ Tyler, is the reason the team has that rejuvenating street game. Afterward, to fill Adam’s open spot, Charlie recruits Russ. Bombay asks, “what can you do for the team?” to which Russ responds, “you haven’t heard of my knucklepuck?” The first time this shot, which rotates end over end toward its target, is used in-game is against Russia, securing USA’s victory and advancing them to the championship rematch against Iceland.
8/15
6. The Bash Brothers Bashing
D2: The Mighty Ducks’ two-headed beast of Fulton Reed and Dean Portman (who “sleep” to rock music) are dubbed the “Bash Brothers” due to their monstrous enforcer skills. Some of the franchise’s most entertaining moments feature this pair destroying opposing players. On one particular occasion, the Bash Brother fight the entire Iceland bench...
Honorable Mention: Fulton’s goal that breaks the net and sends the Ducks to the playoffs in the first film.
-
9/15
5. Russ Pretending To Be Goldberg (Knucklepuck)
Playing Iceland in D2: The Mighty Ducks, Russ is targeted and kept from launching his knucklepuck. However, he disguises himself as the goalie, Goldberg, giving him a clear lane to score the goal that ties the game.
10/15
4. Goldberg For The Win
In D3: The Mighty Ducks, during Eden Hall Academy’s annual JV versus Varsity game, Orion reinstates Charlie as captain and tells him to win the game the offensive way. With seconds left in the game, Charlie gets a breakaway, making his way to the goal. Just win you think he’s about to shoot, he passes the puck back to a stunned Goldberg, who scores the game-winning into a wide-open net as time expires. “Don’t ever do that to me again.”
-
11/15 12/15
3. Julie's Winning Save
With D2: The Mighty Ducks’ climatic shootout favoring the Ducks 4-3, Iceland puts in the tournament’s leading scorer, Gunnar Stahl. Bombay replaces Goldberg with Julie, who has a faster glove than Goldberg (and has basically been waiting to play the entire movie). Gunnar shoots. Julie reveals the game-winning save. Ducks win.
-
13/15
2. The Almighty Triple Deke
Gordon Bombay pioneered a “revolutionary” shooting technique in his peewee days: the “triple deke.” It’s really just the equivalent of a crossover in basketball but is presented as mythical nonetheless. Still, we’re here for it. In The Mighty Ducks’ championship game, Bombay tells Charlie that he believes in him, win or lose. He then sends Charlie out to score the winning penalty shot, during which Charlie masters the almighty triple deke.
14/15
1. The Flying V
Perhaps the coolest hockey strategy ever invented is the Mighty Ducks’ Flying V formation, which sees five players skating on the ice like a flock of ducks, passing the puck between them. The Ducks have utilized this move on multiple occasions, scoring key goals in the first two films.
-
15/15
Mandatory Movie Battles: Who’s the Bigger Badass, Stallone or Schwarzenegger?
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.