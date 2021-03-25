Culture / Entertainment

Ranked! Our Favorite Plays From the Original Quack Attack Before Disney Drops ‘Mighty Ducks Game Changers’ 

by Josh Plainse

The “Quack Attack” is set to fly together as antagonists of the new Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The reboot sees a 12-year-old, Evan, try out for the greatest peewee hockey team (they named a pro team after them for crying out loud) in the history of cinema, the Mighty Ducks, and fail to make the cut. Evan then forms of a new team of misfits led by the Ducks’ original coach, Gordon Bombay. That’s right, the coach is back, and again, his relationship with hockey is on the rocks. Perhaps just not literally this time—nostalgia is about to check us hard. In preparation for the new show, we’ve ranked our favorite plays from the original trilogy…And maybe a few things that aren’t so much plays as they are moments because Disney does not abide by standard Hockey regulations. 

Cover Photo: Disney

Mandatory Movie Battles: Who Will Win, Kong or Godzilla?

Mandatory Movie Battles: Who’s the Bigger Badass, Stallone or Schwarzenegger?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.