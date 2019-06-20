‘D2: The Mighty Ducks’ Proves Ducks Still Fly Together Even 25 Years Later

Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

Those of us who grew up in the ’90s were spoiled with the era of great sports films. From family movies like Space Jam, The Sandlot, and A League of Their Own, to more adult-oriented flicks including Varsity Blues, White Men Can’t Jump, or The Waterboy, the decade was one where sports fans had it made. Most importantly, the ’90s introduced the world to The Mighty Ducks and its beloved sequel, D2: The Mighty Ducks, knuckle-pucking hockey (and Joshua Jackson) onto the cinematic map.

The second installment in The Mighty Ducks trilogy finds the team reunited after Coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) is chosen to lead Team USA in a junior league hockey team international competition. Full of angst, comedy, Icelandic villains, and one hell of a victory, D2: The Mighty Ducks turned 25 this year, reminding us how quickly time flies (and how much we’ve aged). Recently, the cast and crew came together for a Q&A to share in everything we love about the movie, namely its heart, and even Goldberg’s farts.

We will never forget the many lessons The Mighty Ducks taught us, nor the iconic ending of the sequel when the group breaks out in Queen’s “We Are the Champions” around a campfire as the credits roll. To help celebrate the 25th anniversary of D2: The Mighty Ducks, scroll through a few memorable moments in the GIFs below and share your favorite scenes in the comments section!

1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12



5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12



9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.