Newly Sober ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Shows Off New Teeth (Which True Hockey Fans Will Appreciate)

Hockey players aren’t known for having great teeth. Neither are drug addicts. So a new set of chompers is really something to celebrate when it comes to Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss.

As we previously detailed, Weiss, known for his role as goalie Greg Goldberg in the Disney films, has been struggling with mental health issues, drug abuse, alcohol addiction, and homelessness. He was arrested in January while high on meth after breaking into a man’s home. Well, for once we have some good news: he now has more than 230 days sober. Not only that, he has a whole new smile so stunning it’d impress any real-life hockey player.

In a photo posted by his friend Drew Gallagher to a GoFundMe page for the actor, Weiss revealed a “full dental makeover,” courtesy of Los Angeles dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal, valued at $50 – $100K. In addition to having several painful teeth removed, the former child actor received dental implants.

The generosity of the DDS “allowed Shaun to use the gofundme funds to pay rent at his sober-living as well as buy some groceries,” Gallagher wrote in an update. “He’s even got an inexpensive laptop so he can access the internet. Still a long road ahead but growing each week!”

Weiss has also gained some weight and looks much healthier for it. We’re rooting from the stands for his continued recovery and hope he has many more reasons to smile in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead.

Cover Photos: Page Six

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.