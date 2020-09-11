Culture / Entertainment
Shaun Weiss

Newly Sober ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Shows Off New Teeth (Which True Hockey Fans Will Appreciate)

by Mandatory Editors

Hockey players aren’t known for having great teeth. Neither are drug addicts. So a new set of chompers is really something to celebrate when it comes to Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss.

As we previously detailed, Weiss, known for his role as goalie Greg Goldberg in the Disney films, has been struggling with mental health issues, drug abuse, alcohol addiction, and homelessness. He was arrested in January while high on meth after breaking into a man’s home. Well, for once we have some good news: he now has more than 230 days sober. Not only that, he has a whole new smile so stunning it’d impress any real-life hockey player.

In a photo posted by his friend Drew Gallagher to a GoFundMe page for the actor, Weiss revealed a “full dental makeover,” courtesy of Los Angeles dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal, valued at $50 – $100K. In addition to having several painful teeth removed, the former child actor received dental implants.

The generosity of the DDS “allowed Shaun to use the gofundme funds to pay rent at his sober-living as well as buy some groceries,” Gallagher wrote in an update. “He’s even got an inexpensive laptop so he can access the internet. Still a long road ahead but growing each week!”

Weiss has also gained some weight and looks much healthier for it. We’re rooting from the stands for his continued recovery and hope he has many more reasons to smile in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead.

