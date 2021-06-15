Culture / Entertainment
Mighty Ducks

One Does Not Simply Reboot ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Without Charlie Conway (Where Was He For That Reunion and Will He Be In Season 2?)

by Josh Plainse

One does not simply walk into Mordor nor reboot The Might Ducks: Game Changers without Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson). It was said that Ducks fly together, apparently not. “The Flying V” was lead by another in the Disney+’s series; someone who, like Charlie, isn’t the fastest, strongest, or most skilled player but possesses admirable leadership qualities and is loyal to the Ducks. Quack. That someone is Evan Morrow (Brady Noon), a contemporary re-imagining of Charlie Conway fully equipped with a single mom for Coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) to hit on. That mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), helps her son form the Don’t Bothers after he fails to make the cut and join the now morally bankrupt Mighty Ducks. So, where was Charlie and will he be in season two? 

Cover Photo: Disney+

Goldberg: Shaun Weiss of ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Is Shining Example We All Need a Little Help (And Should Ask For It)

Newly Sober: ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Shows Off New Teeth (Which True Hockey Fans Will Appreciate)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 