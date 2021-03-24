Plant-Based Fashion: Paris Jackson Models Leather Made Out of Mushrooms

It seems as if everything is plant-based lately, from burgers to ice cream to pregnancy. Now, the animal-free trend is taking over the fashion world. Stella McCartney recently launched two new clothing items made from mushroom-based alternative leather. Even more shocking than the material itself was the model – Paris Jackson.

The 22-year-old singer and daughter of the pop superstar Michael Jackson, appeared in a campaign promoting the garments. Looking sultry and edgy in a black bustier and pants, the heavily-tattooed Jackson actually made of Mylo, a vegan faux leather, look appealing.

Photo: Stella McCartney

For all you tree-hugging fashion nerds out there, Mylo is made from “the infinitely renewable underground root system of fungi” (as a press release explained). McCartney has long been a fan of environmentally-friendly clothing, though this is the first time a luxury label has released pieces made from such “next-generation material.” McCartney partnered with Bolt Threads to bring the clothing line to fruition.

“These rare, exclusive pieces embody our shared commitment with Bolt Threads to innovate a kinder fashion industry – one that sees the birth of beautiful, luxurious materials as opposed to the deaths of our fellow creatures and planet,” the designer said in a press release.

“If Stella and @BoltThreads can innovate a leather alternative out of mushrooms, and not plastic, why wouldn’t anyone be for it? I’m overjoyed and utterly grateful to be on the right side of change, and to be apart of something so much bigger than myself: saving the animals and the environment, one thread at a time,” Jackson added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney)

No word on how much the duds cost, but it’s safe to assume that they’re probably more expensive than your average cow-hide clothing. Oh well. If this is the kind of thing that gets Paris Jackson’s attention, we might be willing to splurge, and prove that “fun guys” can also be fashionable.

Cover Photo: David Crotty / Contributor (Getty Images)

