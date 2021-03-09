Chrissy Teigen Throws Hooters-Themed Party, Now We Know For Sure Dreams Do Come True

Some celebrities garner attention no matter what they do. And others simply do attention-getting things all the time. Chrissy Teigen is among the latter, and if we weren’t head over heels in lust with her before, we definitely are now. That’s because the wife of John Legend recently shared some very scrumptious images from a Hooters-themed party.

Teigen threw the party to celebrate the birthday of her stylist, Alana Van Deraa. The former model and Hooters server dressed for the occasion in a white Hooters tank, orange shorts, and an itty-bitty black apron. To say that she looked hotter than spicy wing sauce would be an understatement.

The party-planner went all out with the Hooters theme, providing not only T-shirts and trucker hats featuring the brand’s logo but also decorating with orange and white balloons, chicken wing confetti, and miniature champagne bottles filled with M&Ms in Hooters’ signature hues.

Guests nibbled on three wing styles and flavors – Original-Style with garlic habanero ranch, Naked with medium sauce, and Boneless with a chipotle honey sauce. Garden salad, celery, and curly fries were served on the side.

And we haven’t even mentioned the birthday cake yet! It was created by the notorious Carlo’s Bakery (home of the Cake Boss) and was designed in keeping with the Hooters theme. The two-tiered pastry was topped with a cookie of a Hooters waitress and was adorned at its base with gooey, drippy wings. “Hooters Alana Turns Twenty Ate” read the inscription.

This party incorporated all our fantasies – female, edible, and otherwise. As indicated in an image marked “Aftermath,” there also appears to have been plenty of leftovers.

Which begs the question: where was our invite, Chrissy?

Photos: Instagram

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/11 Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Model Sexy New Lingerie Line (Is It Hot in Here or…) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/11 Pregnant Mena Suvari Poses Nude in Pro-Vegan Ad For Peta (But There’s Something Odd About Her Bump…) Read more here. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/11 Cadbury Gets Creamed For Egging on Same-Sex Kisses to Children, Parents Say Stick to Feeding My Kids Polluted Candy Read more here. Photo: YouTube

4/11 Kevin Bacon Shares Banana-Slicing Hack in Viral TikTok (Give This Man a Cooking Show Already!) Read more here. Photo: TikTok



5/11 10 Times ‘The Simpsons’ Accurately Predicted Our Weird Future, Including Ted Cruz’s Quick Trip to Mexico Read more here. Photo: Fox

6/11 Gizmo From ‘Gremlins’ Gets His First Sip of Mountain Dew in New Ad Read more here. Photo: YouTube



7/11 Instagrammer Alexandra Rubinstein Turns Dicks Into Fine Art (We’re Not Worthy) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/11 Ranked! The Best of Shia LaBeouf Movies (Including ‘Pieces of a Woman’) Read more here. Photo: Amazon Studios



9/11 Meghan Markle’s Wax Figure Gets Baby Bump (‘Cause That’s Not Creepy) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

10/11 Ranked! Kanye West’s Worst Moments (That Make the Divorce Obviously Inevitable) Read more here. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)



11/11 Ranked! 10 Mandatory Books to Read After One of the Best Recent Years in Publishing Read more here. Photo: Eva-Katalin (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.