Culture / Entertainment

Pregnant Mena Suvari Poses Nude in Pro-Vegan Ad For Peta (But There’s Something Odd About Her Bump…)

by Mandatory Editors

Pregnant actor Mena Suvari recently bared it all in an ad campaign for PETA. But there was something off about her bump. Instead of the usual round, naked belly, she cradled a massive avocado in its place. (PETA, your Photoshop skills could use some work.)

Mena Suvari

Photo: Peta

The 42-year-old first-time mom-to-be wanted to raise awareness about, and encourage, vegan diets during pregnancy through the “Go Vegan, Baby!” campaign.

“With everything I know about the cruelty of the meat industry and the health benefits of going vegan, I knew I wanted to raise my son to be a kind, loving and empathetic person, and I think that can start with how we eat as a family,” Suvari said in a statement.

The American Beauty star went vegan in 2017. She joins other celebrities like Daniella Monet, Emily Deschanel and Alicia Silverstone who have also promoted plant-powered pregnancies among expectant mothers.

It’s understandable that Suvari wants to get her son’s nutritional habits off to a good start. Of course, it’s easy to control your child’s food intake while they’re in the womb, but once they’re out (and broadcasting their own preferences), all bets are off. And when they’re teenagers, forget about it. They’ll probably be pounding Big Macs along with their classmates.

And if we had a Big Mac for every principle a soon-to-be parent swears by, then gives up on when their kid starts asserting themselves, well, we’d never go hungry again.

Cover Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

COVID Cravings: 10 Weird Foods You’re Suddenly Into (And What Science Has to Say About It)

MORE NEWS:

Ranked: The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.