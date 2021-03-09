Culture / Entertainment
prince harry

The Mandatory Prince Harry Dating Guide to Dealing With Your Racist Family That Doesn’t Love Your New Woman

by Mandatory Editors

You don’t have to be a royal family watcher to know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a huge interview to Oprah that aired on Sunday night. The juicy tidbits, sound bites, and pull quotes have been overrunning the internet ever since. Of the many shocking revelations, the most talked about is Meghan’s assertion that there were “conversations” about the Palace’s concerns over how “dark” the couple’s son, Archie, would be while she was pregnant. (Meghan is bi-racial.)

The way the couple has been treated in the British press, not to mention by the royal family, is incredibly cruel and insensitive. But they aren’t the only mixed-race couple that’s had to confront racist kin. In honor of the admirable way Harry and Meghan have handled the crown – and their differentiation from it –we created The Mandatory Prince Harry Dating Guide to Dealing With Your Racist Family That Doesn’t Love Your New Woman. Read up – and don’t let the bastards get you down.

Cover Photo: CBS

