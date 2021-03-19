Ryan Reynolds Finally Got Around to Watching ‘Green Lantern’ (And Hilariously Live-Tweeted It)

You can always count on Ryan Reynolds for a laugh. The actor has a knack for humor – often of the self-deprecating kind. His latest hilarious stunt? He finally got around to watching the 2011 film Green Lantern for the first time.

If that doesn’t seem like a big deal, consider this: he starred in the movie, along with his now-wife Blake Lively. So it’s about time he screened the superhero flick. And he invited all his fans to watch him watching it via live-tweet.

It all went down on St. Patrick’s Day, and the actor was admittedly a little tipsy (on his own supply, Aviation Gin, tinted green for the occasion, of course). Check out some of his funny observations about his first superhero movie:

I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

This protagonist seems reckless but likable — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

See if you can spot the CGI! pic.twitter.com/aXUXA8kR2i — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

E True Hollywood Story should do a “where are they now” piece on Hector’s mustache. I genuinely wonder what it’s been up to. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way… but still… heavy hitters. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

We don’t know exactly what Reynolds was expecting the movie to be like, but the viewing experience apparently wasn’t as bad as Reynolds might have thought, because he concluded on this note:

Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

So what did we learn today, kids? You don’t have to be a superhero to face your fears. You just have to act like one!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

