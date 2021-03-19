Culture / Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds Finally Got Around to Watching ‘Green Lantern’ (And Hilariously Live-Tweeted It)

by Mandatory Editors

You can always count on Ryan Reynolds for a laugh. The actor has a knack for humor – often of the self-deprecating kind. His latest hilarious stunt? He finally got around to watching the 2011 film Green Lantern for the first time.

If that doesn’t seem like a big deal, consider this: he starred in the movie, along with his now-wife Blake Lively. So it’s about time he screened the superhero flick. And he invited all his fans to watch him watching it via live-tweet.

It all went down on St. Patrick’s Day, and the actor was admittedly a little tipsy (on his own supply, Aviation Gin, tinted green for the occasion, of course). Check out some of his funny observations about his first superhero movie:

We don’t know exactly what Reynolds was expecting the movie to be like, but the viewing experience apparently wasn’t as bad as Reynolds might have thought, because he concluded on this note:

So what did we learn today, kids? You don’t have to be a superhero to face your fears. You just have to act like one!

