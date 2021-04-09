This Week in Trailers: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Brings Back Stay Puft

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Ghostbuster: Afterlife

Sony Pictures has revealed the first clip from the forthcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, featuring Paul Rudd’s teacher character Mr. Grooberson having an encounter with Mr. Stay Puft… many Mr. Stay Pufts, actually! The film is currently scheduled for a November 10 release.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have unveiled an intense new trailer for director Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, starring Oscar winner Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult. The film is scheduled to arrive on May 14, in theaters and on HBO Max.

The Woman in the Window

The time is nearly upon viewers for the long-awaited arrival of the Amy Adams-led adaptation of the thriller novel The Woman in the Window and Netflix is beginning the hype train for the film with the release of a new trailer and poster. The psychological thriller will now debut on Netflix on May 14.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Amazon Prime Video has released the final trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly ahead of the film’s debut on the streaming platform on April 30. The trailer, which can be viewed below, features new footage of the film’s explosive action sequences that highlights Kelly’s formidable skills as a soldier and that he will stop at nothing in order to seek justice for his family’s murder.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One

Warner Bros. Animation has released the trailer for Part One of its animated adaptation Batman: The Long Halloween. The film is scheduled to drop on Digital and Blu-ray sometime this summer, with Part 2 releasing in the fall.

