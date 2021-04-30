Culture / Entertainment

RANKED! Our 13 Favorite Spooky Movies in Anticipation of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

by Ken Franklin

Most of us weren’t even alive when Ghostbusters hit movie theaters way back in 1984. The supernatural classic was a box office smash, the rock upon which a billion-dollar franchise was built, with video games, cartoons, comic books, amusement park rides, and a hit song along the way. The only thing missing from its otherworldly success was a decent theatrical follow-up. Thirty-seven years after the fact, Ghostbusters: Afterlife hopes to rectify that.

The journey here has been a long and winding one, with more false starts than an Ecto-1 sitting in deep storage. When original co-writer and star Harold Ramis passed away in 2014, the franchise took a sharp turn, rebooting itself with a new, all-female cast. While the film had all the right people involved, it proved to be a box office dud. So much so, that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is pretending it never even happened.

The new film, out June 11, returns to the original timeline, bringing all of the surviving original cast together (excluding Rick Moranis as of now – sadly) while introducing a new generation of Ghostbusters to presumably take up the mantle.

Stranger Things Finn Wolfhard leads the young cast, along with Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd as their marshmallow-loving science teacher and resident Ghostbuster-nerd (the most relatable character in the movie). With Jason Reitman directing – son of original director Ivan Reitman – it looks like we’re in good hands, though after four decades of buildup, no one can doubt the pressure is higher than the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

As we wait with bated breath (and fingers crossed) we have no choice but to conjure up our excitement for all things spectral with this list of our 13 favorite spooky movies of all time. Prepare to get your bumps properly goosed.

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures

