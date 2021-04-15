Purple Urkle Meets Its Maker With Jaleel White’s New Cannabis Brand

So the weed gods do have a sense of humor. Starting on 4/20, 710 Labs is teaming up with actor Jaleel White to release a top-shelf line of cannabis called ItsPurpl, and you guessed it, it’s all about that Purple Urkle.

If you grew up in the ’90s, then Steve Urkel needs no introduction. The pesky neighbor whose walk-on role on Family Matters became an overnight sensation led to a decade of Urkel madness. Now, White is repaying us for all the damage he did (yes, he did do that) by getting us so high on his pure Indica that we forget we were ever mad.

A longtime bud cultivator, White saw a gap in the celebrity cannabis market. With so many weed brands popping up daily, why was no one focusing on the juicy purple market?

“The thing that always stood out to me was there’s no clear brand leader for fire purple weed,” White said. “It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?”

He teamed up with 710 Labs founder Brad Melshenker after bonding with the guy over their shared love of weed while being seated next to him on a plane. Melshenker didn’t love the idea of a celebrity collab but was convinced after learning that White had been searching for the original strain of Purple Urkle for years, collecting heirloom seeds along the way.

Together, they tracked down all the legendary phenotypes to create their purple collection, which hits shelves in California this month (with more locations coming soon).

The collection will be sold as eighths, vape pens with proprietary live resin pods, and Noodle Doinks – hand-rolled fatties with fusilli pasta as the crutch. With juicy grape and berry flavors dominating the skunk notes, the whole line promises to be tastier than a Dominoes/Slurpee night at the A/V Club. Who knew super nerds could get you super high? Catch all the vibes with this ’90s inspired purple trip below.

Cover Photo: CBS Photo Archive (Getty Images)

1/8 Too High To Read It's all good, reading ain't fun like riding on the purple express.

2/8 No Cotton Mouth Juicier than a ragtime raisin.



3/8 Becoming the Couch Hits fast, hits hard. Park yourself in a comfy spot and plan on staying a while.

4/8 Dancing Dinosaurs Don't freak out. You may hallucinate just a teensy bit.



5/8 Take the Ride There may be unicorns involved. Go with it.

6/8 Going Back For Seconds Feels just like this. See for yourself.



7/8 Steal the Burgers Ahead of time. No chance you'll be operating your UberEats with any success after the purple haze comes to town.

8/8 Don't Look in the Mirror You may not like what you see. Just lay down. You deserve a break, care of Urkel and Urkle.

