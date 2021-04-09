The Mandatory Style Guide For Your Triumphant Return to Society

The one amazing thing about being locked up inside for the past year is that we’ve all been “working on ourselves” while simultaneously solving the world’s problems, right? Taking this moment to learn new skills, gain new insights, stop eating junk food, and get chiseled (obviously). And just like the time Napoleon returned to France after his exile to the island of Elba, our time away only means our return to society will be all the more spectacular for it.

OK, maybe our newfound sense of blind optimism is clouding our judgment and rewriting the events of the past 12 months. But rose-colored glasses might just be the perfect look for the moment we’ve all been waiting for: The end of COVID.

The past year has been a rough one for many reasons. And one of the biggest victims in all of this horrible madness has got to be our sense of style. With nowhere to go and no one to shine up for, we’ve all forgotten how to dress. That’s why we’ve put together the Mandatory Style Guide For Dismantling Socially Distant Invisible Barriers With Dapper Magnetism. Because our long-awaited return to society should not just feel fantastic, it should look incredible too.

Cover Photo: D-Keine (Getty Images)

1/12 HiBar Solid Shampoo Bar ($14) How do you get rid of a year's worth of bedhead? Hi-Bar volumizing shampoo bars. This zero plastic waste shampoo is something to feel good about. A little rub lathers up fine and leaves hair feeling weightless and fresh. Step one in your flawless style from head to toe.

2/12 Le Labo Beard Oil ($60) It's quite possible that you are suffering from what's known in scientific circles as "Corona Beard." If you, like millions of other men, have grown so attached to your quarantine beard you don't wish to shave it, no problem. Just slap a couple of drops of Le Labo Beard Oil on that sucker and call it a day. The all-natural botanicals will smooth and shine your face-beast while adding a delicious hint of lavender and Tonka bean to your profoundly stylish essence.



3/12 Tom Brady x Cloos Sunglasses Collaboration ($189) No one can argue Tom Brady has got some serious quarterback vision. Maybe the secret to his success is in the sunglasses. With a classic frame, an assortment of beautiful colors, and options for blue light lenses (to keep a clear head no matter how much time you spend on your devices) this accessory from Christopher Cloos will feel weightless as you dive headlong into a much-deserved summer adventure.

4/12 Todd Snyder Italian Cotton Silk Shirt ($229) If you want to make a statement without blinding everyone with your awesome style (since they've gotten used to your sweatpant chic ) consider a trip to where relaxation meets refinement. This short-sleeve smasher from Todd Snyder is made from a silk/cotton blend destined for your spring unveiling.



5/12 Advani London Contemporary Jacket ($1,000) The crown jewel of your wardrobe, this stunning jacket from Advani London moves like a panther, yet somehow brightens up a room like an exploding firework. With three color options all crafted from Italian wool, this slimline jacket fits like a dream. The Nehru collar adds a contemporary twist, while the rounded hem falls perfectly at the waist. This hand-cut beauty will sharpen any look to help you achieve triumphant style with precision.

6/12 Holzkern Manila Watch ($399) Want an art piece watch that combines Austrian engineering with a pop of color? Built from fine-grain olive wood, the Holzkern stands out from the pack. With craftsmanship this magnetic, strangers won't be able to stop themselves glancing at your timepiece time and time again.



7/12 Bonobos Italian Wool Stretch Pant ($199) Business as usual has been thrown out the window. Working from home has changed the way we want to feel as productive members of society. This Bonobos stretch pant feels just like your pajamas, only the Italian wool elevates your couch-comfort to an intelligent high-end design that may cause long, curious stares and sudden gratuitous promotions.

8/12 Levis Made & Crafted 511 Slim Fit ($188) Dressing down doesn't have to mean sacrificing style. Because great jeans never lose their magic. Levis has not only stood the test of time, but their adoption of Japanese selvedge denim has also upped the ante considerably. This update on the classic 511 adds a dab of stretchiness to its tailored frame, balancing structure with laidback cool.



9/12 Allen Edmonds Chukka Boots ($200-$375) The right pair of shoes can change everything. Allen Edmonds Chukka Boot will turn heads as you strut freely down the sidewalks of tomorrow. The gleaming Horween leather wraps your foot in a supple calfskin lining. The custom midsole is built for comfort, allowing you to go from casual captivator in the morning to late-night style sultan without breaking a sweat.

10/12 Van's 12oz Canvas Sneaker ($50) Great style doesn't have to break the bank. The Van's 12oz Canvas sneaker brings a clean, simple structure to your casual footwear arsenal. Equally at home popping 360 shove-its or bar crawling on the boulevard, this classic shoe lets people know you are an admirable (yet approachable) seigneur of style.



11/12 Stance Socks ($10) Some people are getting tattoos to commemorate the lost year. We suggest wearing a fun sock to remind you of all the times you wore nothing but socks to "work" during the pandemic. Stance makes high-quality foot-sweaters that never wear on your feet, so you can bask in all-day comfort when you restart your new life outside the house.

12/12 Enro Masks ($18) We'd like to think that one day we can live in a world without masks, but the truth is, they'll be sticking around for (at least) the foreseeable future. While masks tend to skew your style more toward bank robber or ninja, there are some options out there that can accent your look without feeling cumbersome. From patterned fabrics that suit your mood to sleek basics, the Enro mask is the epitome of comfort, safety, and style.

