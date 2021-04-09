Living / Style

The Mandatory Style Guide For Your Triumphant Return to Society

by Ken Franklin

The one amazing thing about being locked up inside for the past year is that we’ve all been “working on ourselves” while simultaneously solving the world’s problems, right? Taking this moment to learn new skills, gain new insights, stop eating junk food, and get chiseled (obviously). And just like the time Napoleon returned to France after his exile to the island of Elba, our time away only means our return to society will be all the more spectacular for it.

OK, maybe our newfound sense of blind optimism is clouding our judgment and rewriting the events of the past 12 months. But rose-colored glasses might just be the perfect look for the moment we’ve all been waiting for: The end of COVID.

The past year has been a rough one for many reasons. And one of the biggest victims in all of this horrible madness has got to be our sense of style. With nowhere to go and no one to shine up for, we’ve all forgotten how to dress. That’s why we’ve put together the Mandatory Style Guide For Dismantling Socially Distant Invisible Barriers With Dapper Magnetism. Because our long-awaited return to society should not just feel fantastic, it should look incredible too.

