Cardi B Goes Shopping in See-Through Dress, Apparently Has Given Up as Much as We Have

At this point in quarantine, it’s kind of a miracle we bother getting dressed at all. Who’s going to see us, after all? The closest we get to human interaction is on Zoom, and that’s only visible from the waist up. (Unless your name is Jeffrey Toobin.)

Cardi B. gets it. She’s barely clothed on a good day, but the 28-year-old “WAP” rapper recently went shopping in Beverly Hills in a see-through dress. Because with a body like that, there’s no reason to cover up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The dress, which featured a galactic print atop a nude woman’s silhouette, was designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray, but it belongs in an Avengers movie. Look closely and you can see both Cardi B’s tattoos and her black thong. The fabric is that sheer. It can barely contain her curves. Perhaps for modesty’s sake, the dress is framed by a wholesome white knit sweater.

Beneath Cardi B’s Instagram video of the dress, some fans fawned. Others seemed confused.

“It’s giving me Freezer from Dragon Ball Z vibes,” one wrote.

“Cardi… that outfit…nooooo…….” wrote another.

“Slaying queen,” declared someone else.

We don’t pretend to understand fashion. Whether this is a hit or miss we can’t say, but we won’t turn away any time Cardi B feels like flaunting her assets. Let’s hope that while she was on her little shopping spree, she picked up some similarly sexy items for her wardrobe.

Cover Photo: @iamcardib (Instagram)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.