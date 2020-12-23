Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off

It’s the holiday season. People are supposed to be spreading the Christmas spirit. But one has-been actor is back in the headlines for something far more sinister: hosting a super-spreader event. His name is Kirk Cameron, and unless you’re a fan of ‘80s family sitcoms, specifically Growing Pains, you probably don’t know who he is. That’s OK. He was pretty irrelevant in the big scheme of things…until now.

Cameron has been hosting peaceful protests disguised as caroling events in California for several weeks now in collaboration with Sing It Louder USA, which states it is “singing Christmas carols in communities across the US…in response to govt tyrants telling us how to celebrate Christmas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cameron (@kirkcameronofficial)

“We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior,” he said in the Instagram post.

The latest event was at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, where Cameron appeared wearing a Santa beard. He was surrounded by dozens of people, sans masks, who stood shoulder to shoulder and sang together – a dangerous activity these days due to the amount of respiratory droplets shared among singers, even in outdoor settings.

We don’t expect celebrities to be smart – they just play smart people sometimes on TV and in movies – but we would hope they have more decency and commonsense than Cameron apparently does. Go carol in your own damn home, you covidiot. No sing along is worth getting sick over. (P.S. Jesus would’ve worn a mask.)

But don’t take it from us. Take it from Twitter, where the burns just keep getting better and better.

Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later. — Tracey Gold (@TheTraceyGold) December 16, 2020

That’s it. I’m throwing away my issue of Tiger Beat with him on the cover. pic.twitter.com/pDuhe6vosM — Jennifer Andrews (@JenLAndrews) December 23, 2020

Fun fact about Kirk Cameron. He is a gigantic asshole. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 23, 2020

KIRK CAMERON I DARE YOU TO KNOCK ON MY DOOR. PLEASE BUBBA. DO IT. — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 23, 2020

Thank you for your contribution to the reduction of the MAGA population. I will avoid you. Then send you dead flowers in the morning. Send you dead flowers for your GRAVES.

#KirkCameron — Stephen C. Howard (@StephenCHoward1) December 23, 2020

I try really hard not to talk poorly of other former child actors, because most of us have been through enough, but it does not surprise me that Kirk Cameron does not know The Giver was a book — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 23, 2020

My very first date was with Kirk Cameron. I was 13. His mom picked me up at my parents house and dropped us off at Stanley’s in Sherman Oaks. He wore too much cologne. https://t.co/gGYYWCJhYu — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 23, 2020

If Kirk Cameron don’t sit his goofy ass down #thischristmas — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) December 23, 2020

Will Kirk Cameron be arrested for deliberately trying to spread a deadly virus by hosting super spreader events disguised as caroling like an unhinged fool in a Santa hat? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 23, 2020

#KirkCameron

What better way to celebrate the birth of Jesus than by sending folks to meet him pic.twitter.com/ud1TmIMx0R — Deweyblue (@Deweyblue1) December 23, 2020

Cover Photo: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

