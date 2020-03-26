20 Hilarious Tweets From Comedians to Keep You Laughing Through Coronavirus

Laughter is the best medicine – and we need a lot of it right now to combat coronavirus. The COVID-19 outbreak is banging on our doors and many of us are cowering in terror underneath our beds. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Yes, we must continue to socially distance and quarantine ourselves, but while we do so, we can enjoy some levity, too. Your next laugh is just a few taps away on your smartphone thanks to Twitter and the comedians who drop jokes all day long on the social media platform. These 20 tweets will get you chuckling and help you forget, if only momentarily, that we’re living in an unprecedented era of pandemic panic.

QUARANTINE SELF-DISCOVERY: I am still regularly late to things even when they don’t involve traveling any physical distance — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 25, 2020

Sleep is so pre-quarantine. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 25, 2020

People quarantined away from their partners bout to get real good at phone sex — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) March 21, 2020

My Mom & Dad are trying to friend me on Facebook. Is this really happening or is this just a symptom of Coronavirus? — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) March 25, 2020

I asked my doctor if I need to cancel my birthday party, but she said that’s only for events over 10 people. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 21, 2020

Trying to get my daily step count under 50. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2020

Quarantine idea: Watch The Invisible Man but picture the invisible man as being one Corona germ and the movie kind of works even better — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 25, 2020

Man I’m discovering SO much about my house! — Chris D’Elia (@chrisdelia) March 22, 2020

Look, if Macaulay Culkin can #StayHome alone before the internet surely I can do this with my Netflix subscription, my friend’s Hulu account and my ex-boyfriend’s parents’ HBO password. — Tig Notaro (@TigNotaro) March 25, 2020

Now when I see people shake hands in a tv show I feel like I’m watching a porno. I’m like “Yeah, gimme that shit. You like it when daddy shakes your hand?” — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 23, 2020

Corona virus is the ultimate relationship boot camp. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 21, 2020

#IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen I whispered to my hand sanitizer, “You’re like a son to me.” — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 25, 2020

Alright, admit it. Who hasn’t changed and is still wearing the same banana costume they put on five days ago? — Nick Vatterott (@nickvatterott) March 24, 2020

you realize this is essentially biodome right — Pete Holmes (@peteholmes) March 17, 2020

Anybody else seeing the word “corona” in words that aren’t “corona”? — t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) March 22, 2020

I just set an alarm on my phone so that I am not allowed to go back into the kitchen until 3 hours have passed. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 23, 2020

I have vastly underestimated the amount of chewing noises I would have to endure — Sara “Bo” Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) March 20, 2020

Yo y’all bummed about having to stay home? Try having young children!!!! I been doing this shit for years! — kurt braunohler (@kurtbraunohler) March 15, 2020

I don’t want to sound alarmist, but if you have children, I HIGHLY recommend launching them toward a more habitable planet in a homemade spaceship. — Henry Phillips (@Henlips) March 19, 2020

You can tell a lot about a person from their handshake. For example they don’t care about dying. — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) March 23, 2020

